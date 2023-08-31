CUMBERLAND – When staff at J.J. Duffy Funeral Home first got involved in their town’s holiday tree lighting six years ago, they sponsored a couple of memory trees and set up a tent with music and hot chocolate.
During the pandemic, their involvement deepened, with hundreds of names of those lost and whose services happened at J.J. Duffy over the previous years placed on their two trees on ornaments, and the family-owned business running a livestream of the lighting and blessing of the trees.
Today, the event, which is still sponsored by the town, has become synonymous with the J.J. Duffy name, with many people simply assuming that they put it on, said Jeff Bernardo, company president and life celebration counselor. People look forward to coming to the tent to decorate an ornament in memory of a loved one.
“That event is everything we stand for,” said Bernardo.
The event, with more than 200 trees lit and decorated by loved ones of those who have died, is a gathering of those who are in the same boat in remembering someone who was loved so deeply.
When they were considering which initiatives were most valuable to maintain post-COVID, this one was a no-brainer, he added.
Every year, said Jeff and Brian Bernardo, they’re looking to find ways to expand and reach their audience, exploring various options, and while they don’t want to overtake Cumberland’s annual tree lighting, they want to make it the best it can be and as healing as we can possibly be.
J.J. Duffy had modest beginnings on Broad Street in Cumberland back in 1911. A storefront facility, it initially primarily hosted funeral services in the homes of families as traditions dictated. As customs changed, James J. Duffy moved the business to across from St. Patrick Church on Broad Street, and Francis Smith, who had worked for Duffy for years, succeeded him in 1954.
In 1978, Dennis Bernardo, son-in-law of Francis, continued the business, seeing great growth over the next years. He moved the home to 757 Mendon Road in Cumberland, realizing the need for a facility to host services rather than a converted home.
In 1983, the new establishment opened, providing the community with a large place to gather.
J.J. Duffy was the first funeral home in Rhode Island to offer a website with current obituaries and guestbooks (1998), memorial tribute videos (2000), live funeral webcasting (2007) and life celebration services (2017). Along with his two sons, Jeff and Brian, they became the only Certified Life Celebration funeral directors in the state.
In 2020, Dennis passed the torch to his sons as third-generation funeral professionals.
Brian and Jeff said they’ve always been heavily involved in the community, sponsoring local teams and organizations, but they’ve always operated with the mentality that the best way they can connect is by showing people how much they care long after the funeral is over. They follow up with every family by text and in other ways to make sure they’re OK and that they have every resource they need, taking advantage of any opportunity possible to reach out to give comfort. Jeff also sends Christmas cards to families each year.
“Everything we do is geared toward getting the family on a path toward healing,” said Jeff.
One thing might not be important to one family, but it might be immensely critical to another.
One of the hardest things they face, said Brian, is when someone asks the best way to do something, because it’s so hard to say based on what might be personal to them.
