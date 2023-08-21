Creatively memorializing loved ones has become an industry unto itself, with more options available. Here are some of the top choices:
Memorial jewelry
Cremated remains can be incorporated into a lasting wearable item. Fingerprinted jewelry has also become an increasingly popular item requested from funeral homes.
Tucker Quinn Funeral Chapel in Smithfield is among those offering Legacy Touch to families free of charge and not including the cost of any jewelry or item they place the fingerprint on.
“We have about 200 funerals per year and 100-125 of those families opt for Legacy Touch,” said John Grover, director and manager at Tucker Quinn. Grover said the funeral chapel started offering Legacy Touch after getting requests for it from families.
“We use an iPod, take the fingerprint and send it to the Legacy Touch company and then get a pin for the person, which we give to the family so they can purchase jewelry or whatever they want the fingerprint on,” Grover said.
While Tucker Quinn and other funeral homes don't make the items, Grover has seen everything from bracelets to pocketknives and dog tags made to commemorate loved ones with the fingerprint. “There’s hundreds of options people can choose,” he said. “It’s something nice to have as a lasting memory of a loved one.”
Paula Hamilton, owner of Venbead Cremation Jewelry in Cranston, said memorial jewelry is a way to keep someone close to the heart.
Hamilton, a licensed clinical social worker, creates memorial pendants for people part-time. Her pendants come in two designs, an underwater flower or a lily, with a sterling-filled chain.
Hamilton started making the pendants while going through a divorce and says she hopes the pendants are as meaningful for her clients as they are for her. Pendants cost $150 and are made from melted glass shaped to look like a flower.
Memorial trees, plants, benches, and stones
Many people opt for memorializing a loved one with an object or tree in their honor. A Living Tribute lets one plant a memorial tree in a designated U.S. national forest in the name of the person, which can be beneficial for the environment and help support growth of wildlife habitat.
Owners of J.J. Duffy Funeral Home in Cumberland say they have a great partnrship with Lofty Oaks Association Memorial Tree Planting in New Hampshire, which has been responsible planting more than 5,000 trees. People are always very appreciative to know that a tree was planted in memory of a loved one, they said, though the one drawback is that they're not able to find out where it was planted to be able to go visit the tree, which is often requested.
Trees or plants can also be designated locally, such as with the memorial tree program through the Middletown Tree Commission that places trees in Valley Park. Objects such as benches and stones can be custom engraved and placed in specific areas for a lasting tribute.
Custom-made and glass urns
The traditional way to keep a loved one’s ashes after they’ve been cremated is placing them in an urn, which now come in hand-blown glass with vivid colors and designs. Urns often range between $150 and $750.
Companies make custom urns that aren’t meant to look like traditional urns, which include vehicle urns, lifestyle urns, pet urns, urns for children, music urns, sports urns, and more. The idea is to make the urn design as unique as the life it represents, according to one company.
Memorial reefs
For those who loved to be at sea, there is the option of a memorial reef. According to cremation.com, memorial reefs are artificial reefs made of cremated remains and placed on the ocean floor. They act as natural reefs over time, attracting ocean life and becoming a permanent home for sea creatures.
This memorialization method combines several cremation methods in one, including placing ashes in an urn, scattering ashes, and burying ashes at sea. It’s an environmentally beneficial option that leaves a lasting legacy.
The ashes are mixed with concrete and sealed in a specially designed container shaped as a reef ball, which is then sunk into the ocean as an artificial reef. Some reefs are personalized with the information of the deceased while others are kept plain.
Costs can range between $2,000 and $7,000, which includes handling the remains as well as transporting the reef and generating memorial certificates.
