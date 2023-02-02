PROVIDENCE – Late last year, the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging, OHA, partnered with GetSetUp, a virtual social learning platform designed for older adults. The partnership provides live, interactive classes by older adults for older adults to help bridge the digital divide as well as help with social isolation.
As an initiative of OHA’s digiAGE collaborative, the office is sponsoring the online training opportunities for adults 55 and older. Older adults can use technology from their own home or in a public library and participate in courses on cooking, virtual travel and more.
If an older adult needs to build technology skills, they can learn how to use smartphones, laptops or tablets to reach out to family and friends, or meet with their doctors over tele-health through digital divide starter classes.
These classes include: Getting comfortable with your device – a cell phone, tablet, or laptop; Intro to Zoom; and an orientation to using the GetSetUp site to find other classes.
GetSetUp’s custom-built, video learning interface has been tailored to older adults of all tech levels, notes a news release. The platform offers support by phone and in all classes to assist learners with technology and includes a booking system complete with regular reminders and after-class notes.
Learners can choose from a catalog of more than 4,000 classes that shift weekly, are available around the clock and are offered in multiple languages including Spanish, Mandarin, and Hindi.
“Through the Office of Healthy Aging’s digiAGE initiative we are working hard to bridge the digital divide by providing opportunities for older Rhode Islanders to learn and stay connected through technology,” OHA Director Maria Cimini said. “GetSetUp and the many partners who helped make this work possible recognize the importance of lifelong learning and support those opportunities for older adults who are looking to build new skills, have new experiences, and connect with their peers.”
