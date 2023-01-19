Send help.
I resolved early in life not to ever be the old guy yelling about technology and young people these days, but that resolve has been tested of late.
As my kids come to me describing tech terms I’ve never heard of and asking me to help them figure out their devices, I find myself longing for the days of the Gameboy with one game of Super Mario Bros. to plug into the back.
This week I felt caught on a hopeless vortex of trying to sign up for new email addresses and give permissions for some multi-player something or other, wondering all the while whether my life will ever return to normal.
It’s totally worth going through the process to help my kids be part of things and enjoy themselves with their friends, but man, sometimes the process isn’t fun.
I’ve never been all that into video games or the latest gadgets, preferring to keep things as simple as possible. Technology and apps, for all the help they give in doing one’s job and getting through life, sometimes feel like an insurmountable and never fully achievable life goal. I was reminded of this again recently when I tried to pay a 20-something for something using Venmo and they said they’d never heard of the thing. The Cash App is what all the cool kids are using these days, he said, laughing. It was a punch to the stomach. Without comment on whether he’s right or not, how could anyone think that an app I just started using last year could make me such a dinosaur already?
There’s plenty of money to be made, I’m sure, but could we just stick with one thing for a couple years?
My family has been reading through the “Little House” books lately, and the contrast between then and now, far more than from when I was a child to now, shocks the system.
There were many aspects of living life that were harder back then, but in some ways it seems easier knowing what was in front of you for the day. Milk the cows, sweep the floor, cook another meal, sit around the fire playing the fiddle, then go to bed early. I mean, there were the daily threats to life and limb from wildfires, endless winters, panthers and outlaws, but at least they didn’t have to wrestle through the intricacies of virtual worlds and remembering passwords.
They also had the brain power, it seems, to complete seemingly impossible tasks. Imagine this: Pa built a heavy front door with no nails, screws or hinges. He created an oak floor for their house with no sandpaper, smoothing the surface with nothing but an ax! Ma destroyed her ankle by lifting a log to build the actual wall of their home. She lived life all alone with her children for weeks on end, not knowing if her husband would return alive.
Our story this week on the Cumberland Land Trust’s outdoor adventure playground was a nice reminder that life can still be simple. I hope to take full advantage of what they’re offering in 2023. One of my favorite activities with my family is just going out on adventures. Sometimes we clean up some trash along the way or find some small treasure to bring home with us, making it all the more worthwhile.
Ethan Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers since 2017. He enjoys newspapers, an occasional cup of tea, and relatively long walks in the woods.
