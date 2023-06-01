SCITUATE – A planned major addition to Scituate Town Hall could be financed in part through the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, one of many proposals being considered for the money.
The Scituate Town Council met on May 25 to hear details both on the planned addition and how additional ARPA funds might be spent, including numerous other projects that are considered important to the town’s future.
Jackie Brousseau, of Aharonian Associates, presented a Town Hall plan tagged at a preliminary cost estimate of $860,000. She said some federal funding is targeted toward the portion of the project calling for an expansion of the building’s storage vaults.
A key component of the plan, in addition to expanding vaults, is a new entry for the public at the back of the building, with improved accessibility to the main area.
Town Clerk Peg Long said she’s passionate about improvements to Town Hall on Danielson Pike and firm in her belief that the work should not be funded through a bond. People have suffered a lot during and after the pandemic, she said, and no matter how good an idea a bond is or how needed it is, “it’s not going to fly” with residents.
“People are struggling,” she said.
Town Hall is used far more than many other facilities, by some 50 to 100 people per day, she said, adding that she’s not saying some of those projects with lower traffic aren’t important, but this one rises above the others.
People of Scituate really need their town building to be accessible and a place one can “come in and not feel like you’re in a maze,” Long said. The current building is not user friendly, she said, and she often finds herself escorting people to the tax office.
Scituate is a small town, said Long, but she’s been to other small communities “where it’s all open,” and everyone can see who’s coming in to easily access the town offices they need.
Town Council members are planning to have a wider discussion on ARPA spending at their June meeting, and are now giving residents until the end of June to make new requests for a portion of the town’s total $3.2 million in federal funds.
Under plans presented by Brousseau, the Town Hall tax office would be brought to the first floor for easier access, and would also have ready access to all other important departments. The current single-story connector at Town Hall would be made two stories, with the existing facade and look of the building remaining the same.
The entire first floor would become accessible, and the town wouldn’t be required to extend that accessibility upstairs and wouldn’t need to add an elevator.
The next step is finalizing design documents to determine full costs of the project.
Councilor Jason Parmelee asked Long whether the plans would give her the space she needs for vault storage, and she said yes. Books of land evidence records are now digitized and on the computer, she said, though they do still need storage space for all probate records and maps.
Finance Director Karen Beattie updated the council on overall ARPA spending, saying that $1.6 million of $3.2 million available has been committed and there are another $2 million worth of requests. Funds have to be obligated by December this year, and spent by December 2026.
Council President Abbie Groves said the town needs to hear all requests, but at some point there needs to be a cutoff point. The council ended up setting June 30 as the cutoff.
The council heard several requests for ARPA funds last week, and approved some, including $90,000 to the Scituate Preservation Society for renovation, refurbishment and renewal of the lower level of its headquarters (historic Grange #39).
There was some disagreement on whether they should wait and consider all requests at once, but Groves noted that this was a clear and thorough request from an organization that has clearly done its homework and sought all available funding sources.
Steve Kornatz of the Preservation Society detailed renovations beyond the major ones that have taken place to this point, including making it ADA accessible even though that’s not a requirement but “the right thing.” There will also be work to upgrade and protect the archival storage area and work space, giving people improved access to research Scituate history, as well as improvements to restrooms, the non-cooking kitchen, new flooring, and some ceiling tiles.
The goal is a large and valued community space for residents, he said, with a goal of protecting history and continuing education of history for all residents.
Residents and officials praised leadership for their great work to improve what was once an eyesore, and this will only continue the momentum.
Alicia Ann Kelley said she’s been so impressed with how the Preservation Society has gone about things, going above and beyond in pursuing every resource in the private sector and working so hard to protect the town’s history.
After some discussion about whether a later request should be approved before an earlier one, resident Richard Finnegan said the council can sort out its procedures at the next meeting, but this project should be approved. Scituate needs more meeting halls, he said.
Kelley encouraged town officials to have a needs test for organizations that are asking for money going forward, saying there will be many groups “coming out of the woodwork” for a piece of the pie and there needs to be transparency on expectations, including what they’re doing on fundraising and whether they’re applying for other grants.
The board also heard a $5,000 request from Hope Associates for ARPA funds to fund architectural design and engineering plans for Howland Barn, the money to be used to leverage much larger potential grant funds for restoration.
Mary Manning-Morse, speaking for the organization, told how Finnegan shared his fond memories of the old-time activities at the property, including roller-skating, basketball, and chair-caning.
“We need to do this for our kids and our grandkids,” said Finnegan. “It’s a gem down in Hope, and it’s for the whole community.”
Finnegan said again having a place for children would help parents, just as it did in the old days, but not be a babysitting service.
“I think all the kids in this town would appreciate going there,” he said.
According to the National Register of Historic Places registration form on the Hope Village Historic District, the Alice M. Howland Barn hosted Hope Community Services, organized in 1945, “to develop and supervise a program of health, social and recreational activities in the town of Scituate.” The Hope Pond Camp was initiated in 1946.
The board approved $1,059 to the Gentian Garden Club for purchase of remaining flower planters, filling the gap on a tab of more than $6,000, as well as up to $4,000 for an asbestos analysis and quote for abatement at the Clayville School House.
The council also heard requests from the Hope Library board for upgrades to its HVAC systems.
Officials also briefly discussed plans to use ARPA funds for development of a new dog park, saying they’re hoping for hard numbers and possible additional potential locations by next month.
