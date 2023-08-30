CENTRAL FALLS – A crumbling home at 767-771 Lonsdale Ave. is available for auction by court-appointed receiver John Dorsey.
The old house was placed into receivership by the city in April for infractions such as overgrown grass, improper gas ventilation, and unregistered vehicles as well as a notice of vacancy/no reply.
Once the property was transferred to him, Dorsey cleaned up the title, got all the details of the property, and put it up for bid on the Ferrucci Russo Dorsey website, said City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk.
“The receiver will conduct an auction in the next month or so,” said Jerzyk. “The general goal is to have it auctioned this fall.”
The property consists of approximately .18 acres of land and is a two-family residential structure built in 1881. It was previously configured with 2,156 square feet of living space with a total of eight rooms, four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
The building was declared abandoned and vacant last summer, and the city was allowed to take the property at an additional 10 percent of its total value annually. The property was also placed into receivership for failure of its estate to maintain and repair the property, making it a health and safety hazard for the public.
Once a bid is placed and the property is taken over by a buyer with approval from a judge, Jerzyk says there will be a court order agreeing to the sale and a timeline will be put in place to complete renovations.
“If renovations aren’t done in a timely manner, they will lose the property,” he said. “The court will carefully monitor who gets or invests in the property.”
Buyers are held accountable in Central Falls to promote the redevelopment of nuisance properties, with an emphasis on affordable housing.
The property will have electricity provided by Rhode Island Energy and sewer services from the Narragansett Bay Commission as well as water from the Pawtucket Water Supply Board.
Offers from bidders interested in the property must have a proposed rehabilitation plan and timeline to abate the public nuisance issues that are present in the property to a habitable condition.
Violations placed on the property date back to 2017 and the property has remained on the Nuisance Properties Task Force list of vacant properties.
