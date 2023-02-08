CENTRAL FALLS – Serious crimes were up a tick in Central Falls during 2022, but the 841 total reported incidents remain consistently far lower than they were a decade ago.
There were 841 total incidents of more serious Level 1 crimes in 2022, up from 814 in 2021 and 826 in 2020, but the 2020 numbers were down from 855 in 2019 and 956 in 2018.
According to Mayor Maria Rivera’s office, these were the numbers for the six years before that:
• 2017 — 1,074
• 2016 — 1,159
• 2015 — 990
• 2014 — 1,485
• 2013 — 1,610
• 2012 – 1,469
The numbers are for offense reports related to more serious violent crimes such as homicide, felony assaults, stealing cars, or sexual assaults. They do not reflect the lower number of cases that are actually prosecuted.
Rivera said crime has been down overall for a few years now. The impacts of COVID, with more people staying home, helped, she told The Breeze, but community policing efforts where the Central Falls Police Department is working more closely than ever with the community have also helped the cause.
“Trend-wise, it’s been really consistently lower,” said Rivera’s spokesperson Sarah Dell. Violent crime has not been this low consistently in almost two decades, she said, and overall crime, which includes any offense, hasn’t been at current levels since 1989.
The Breeze will be reporting more on the city’s crime rates in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.