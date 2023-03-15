PAWTUCKET – U.S. Postal Service drop boxes have been repeatedly tagged with graffiti, but the city to this point hasn’t been able to do anything about it because they’re federal property.
District 6 Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak wrote to Mayor Donald Grebien’s administration last month reminding them how she’d been trying to get the mailboxes and mail relay boxes in Fairlawn on the west side of the city painted, repaired or replaced.
“If you go down the main drags in Fairlawn, in particular, you will notice almost all of them are graffitied,” she wrote.
The relay boxes are the green ones and are placed more frequently than the blue mailboxes, she noted. She said she reached out to the postmaster as well as to members of the federal delegation, with no responses.
“These boxes look horrible, are a bad image for the city, and are not something my neighbors and I in Fairlawn want to see,” she wrote, adding that vandalism is a crime, and to not take care of it sends the message that Fairlawn welcomes crime.
In his response to Martins Stachowiak, Grebien recommended sending a letter from the council floor with the full council’s support to the postmaster, copying members of the federal delegation, saying it should prompt action.
The council did just that at its meeting last Wednesday, March 7.
Martins Stachowiak reiterated afterward that it’s not fair to have graffiti ignored in this way, saying this is a quality of life issue for the district. If the city can’t touch the boxes, she said, what should they do?
