PROVIDENCE – A North Providence man on bail while awaiting trial in Rhode Island state court on drug trafficking charges, and who is also currently on probation in four separate state court cases, was ordered detained in federal custody as the result of an unrelated FBI Safe Street Task Force and Providence Police Narcotics Unit Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into his alleged dealing of fentanyl powder and fentanyl pills, as well as for allegedly being in the unlawful possession of a gun.
It is alleged that on at least seven occasions between June 9 and Oct. 6, Keurys Pena, 33, sold an individual fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder in quantities that ranged from 1.66 grams to 238.5 grams; and on Sept. 8, he allegedly sold the same individual a 9 mm handgun. It is alleged that, in total, Pena sold the individual 909.4 grams of narcotics for $14,770.
Last week, FBI agents and Providence Police detectives executed court-authorized searches of Pena’s home and a drug stash house that he allegedly operated in Pawtucket. From the stash house, law enforcement seized more than 500 grams of fentanyl in pill and powder form, cutting agents, scales, sifters, and other packaging materials, and parts of a pill press used to make counterfeit narcotics containing fentanyl. Ammunition, an unsecured gun and a pill press were allegedly seized from Pena’s residence.
Pena is charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey Veroni.
According to court records, Pena has been convicted multiple times in state courts on drug trafficking charges. Additionally, he has been convicted on firearm, assault, domestic assault, forgery, breaking and entering, and assault/escape of an inmate charges.
