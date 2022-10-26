PROVIDENCE – A North Providence man on bail while awaiting trial in Rhode Island state court on drug trafficking charges, and who is also currently on probation in four separate state court cases, was ordered detained in federal custody as the result of an unrelated FBI Safe Street Task Force and Providence Police Narcotics Unit Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into his alleged dealing of fentanyl powder and fentanyl pills, as well as for allegedly being in the unlawful possession of a gun.

It is alleged that on at least seven occasions between June 9 and Oct. 6, Keurys Pena, 33, sold an individual fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder in quantities that ranged from 1.66 grams to 238.5 grams; and on Sept. 8, he allegedly sold the same individual a 9 mm handgun. It is alleged that, in total, Pena sold the individual 909.4 grams of narcotics for $14,770.

