CUMBERLAND – Police have made a determination in the investigation of a double shooting on June 22 in Cumberland, finding that Eric Huard shot and killed his wife, Courtney, and then shot himself in a murder-suicide.
Chief Matthew Benson on Friday issued a “final update” about the investigation into a killing that occurred around 6:40 a.m. on June 22, detailing a collaborative effort on the investigation between Cumberland police detectives, the Rhode Island State Police, Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha’s office, and the Rhode Island Office of the Medical Examiner.
Benson recognized the “diligent approach” of everyone involved in determining what happened with Eric Huard, 51, and Courtney Huard, 42, reminding everyone that there were three children who lost their parents and two families who were devastated by the loss of their loved ones.
Asked about Eric Huard’s motive in killing his wife, a woman Benson referred to as a “victim of domestic homicide,” the chief said he understands that people will naturally want those details, but he’s only going to classify it as being related to “marital issues.” The focus, he said, was on the well-being of the children and coming to a firm resolution of this case.
Asked about why the investigation took a month to reach this conclusion, Benson said again that it was about “crossing our T’s and dotting our I’s” on the forensic aspects, while also factoring in a holiday break, and seeking to reach the best answers in the case. He said they’re confident in the investigation and the results of it.
Police remained confident in their theory of what happened throughout the investigation, but said they were waiting on forensic information from external labs before saying more. The three children of the Huards were at the scene at the time of Eric Huard’s act and were found to be physically unharmed.
