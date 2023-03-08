PAWTUCKET – The city’s new recycling enforcement program, where employees will be out checking bins for trash contamination, started on Monday.
A new bulky waste enforcement program starts next Monday, March 13.
While the new programs will impose fines on those with trash items in their recycling bins now that a non-documented warning period leading up to March 6 has ended, fines will mainly go to residents with excessive trash or non-recyclable items in the recycling bins on a regular basis, including items such as construction materials, furniture, or leaves.
The Department of Public Works is implementing the program as an educational one to effectively prevent recycling load rejections that cost more money and cause the city to exceed trash caps, which has become an increasing problem.
Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo said on Monday that the enforcement program is going well, though it’s still very early.
“It’s going to be a process,” he said. “Hopefully as the program continues, residents who may not have seen the media coverage or social media will benefit from the direct touch.”
When a recycling load is rejected, its weight counts against Pawtucket’s municipal cap, and the city is also charged an equipment usage fee of $250 per truck. Once the city exceeds its cap, disposal fees go from $54 per ton to $90 per ton.
Second offenses on contaminated recycling will receive a $50 fine, and third or subsequent offenses will receive fines of $100-$500. For multifamily homes, citations will go to the property owner.
On Feb. 13, the Bulky Waste Team began checking for illegal curbside trash throughout the city.
For bulky waste pick-up, residents must schedule an appointment by emailing dpw@pawtucketri.com. Bulky waste items can’t be put curbside until the night prior to the scheduled pickup date.
Citations will begin March 13. If DPW staff see or get a call about an item left on the sidewalk that is not on the list of acceptable items for pick-up, staff will come out and look at the item and tag it to the responsible resident.
Bulky weight citations will come with fines of $200, $300, and $500. Unlike with the recycling program, if someone has received a warning on bulky waste in February, their first citation in March will be a financial penalty.
