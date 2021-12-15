NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield Police early Tuesday morning arrested three people on various charges outside the Travelers Motor Lodge on Eddie Dowling Highway.
Police said in a press release they first encountered the situation when they noticed a vehicle parked outside the motel. According to police, the male occupant of the vehicle, 40-year-old Thavisack Souphida of Providence, was knocking on random doors at the motel. The vehicle also had a female occupants, 39-year-old Emily Gomez of Providence, who police said they later discovered had three no-contact orders against Souphida.
Police ran the vehicle's registration and learned it had been stolen out of Seekonk, Mass. Souphida also had multiple warrants out for his arrest. During a search, police said they found a 12-gauge shotgun that had been stolen from Providence behind the front seats of the stolen vehicle.
Police arrested both individuals. Souphida was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence and three charges of violating a no-contact order.
Gomez was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence and disorderly conduct.
While police were conducting their investigation, a third individual, 27-year-old Samantha Chase of New York, approached them while holding a drill bit in her hand, according to the press release. Officers said they were able to remove the drill bit from her hand, but Chase allegedly tried to strike them. Police said she stated "I am here to be the hero" as she approached them.
Chase was also arrested and charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.