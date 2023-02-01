PAWTUCKET – Beginning this month, the Department of Public Works will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program, where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste, or trash items too large to fit in bins.

“Our new recycling education and bulky waste programs have been in design for several months and we’re now ready to launch these teams and important campaigns,” said DPW Business Manager Richard Karsulavitch.

RHB
RHB

I wonder if while Pawtucket DPW is out snooping through people trash trying to make money off fines if they'll do anything about all the rest of the trash all over the city?

