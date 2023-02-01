PAWTUCKET – Beginning this month, the Department of Public Works will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program, where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste, or trash items too large to fit in bins.
“Our new recycling education and bulky waste programs have been in design for several months and we’re now ready to launch these teams and important campaigns,” said DPW Business Manager Richard Karsulavitch.
As reported in early December of 2021 when the City Council first recommended changes to the solid waste programs, Pawtucket has been seeing more and more rejected recycling loads.
When a load is rejected, its weight counts against the city’s municipal cap and the city is also charged an equipment usage fee of $250 per truck, said Karsulavitch.
“As for bulky waste, we have noticed more large items such as mattresses, televisions, air conditioners, etc. on our streets without proper notification. Not only are these items left on the curb unattractive, but they can also be unsafe to cars and pedestrians.”
Both programs will begin in February, with warnings to be issued to residents in violation throughout the entire month. Strict enforcement will begin starting in March.
Beginning on Monday, Feb. 6, the DPW Recycling Team will be out every recycling day checking bins in the city. The new campaign is designed to inform residents about improper waste items, such as plastic bags, trash, yard waste and Styrofoam improperly being placed in recycling bins, which has led to an increased rate of rejected loads.
During February, the DPW Recycling Team will be providing warnings to all residents who have non-recyclable items in their carts. If a resident receives an orange sticker warning, it will explain what needs to be corrected and to put the cart back out the following recycling week. A decal showing what can be properly recycled will also be attached to recycling bins.
Starting in March, the DPW will begin following city ordinances by issuing documented warnings for first violations of recycling rules and then moving to progressive fines in accordance with the ordinance.
• The warning program for the recycling program is Feb. 6-10 and Feb. 21-24.
• Violations begin March 6-10 and March 20-24.
Beginning on Monday, Feb. 13, the Public Works Bulky Waste Team will be out every regular trash day (non-recycling weeks) checking for illegal curbside trash throughout the city. The new campaign is designed to clean up the city and to keep residents safe. Residents will need to call the Department of Public Works for these larger trash items in order to be picked up.
For the month of February, the Bulky Waste Team will be providing warnings to all residents that have placed trash illegally on the curb.
Starting in March, the DPW will begin issuing progressive fines in accordance with ordinances.
For bulky waste pick-up, residents must schedule an appointment. To schedule pickup, email dpw@pawtucketri.com. Bulky waste items can’t be put curbside until the night prior to the scheduled pickup date.
Bulky Waste Program Timeline:
• For the bulky waste program, the warning period will be Feb. 13-17 and Feb. 27-March 3
I wonder if while Pawtucket DPW is out snooping through people trash trying to make money off fines if they'll do anything about all the rest of the trash all over the city?
