PAWTUCKET – A jury on Thursday afternoon found suspended Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan not guilty of all charges related to the shooting of an unarmed teenager in West Greenwich in 2021.
Dolan had claimed during the trial that he had feared for his life after following three teenagers in their vehicle off of Route 95 and to the parking lot of a pizza place. His shooting of the teens was ruled to be unjustified after surveillance video was revealed to have shown the encounter.
The verdict prompted tears for Dolan’s family, anger and fear of retribution from the families of the teens, and plenty of outcry from members of the public on how the jury could have come to this verdict.
Dolan, who was a school resource officer at Slater Middle School and a member of the Pawtucket Neighborhood Response Unit at the time of the shooting, followed the teens after a claimed incident of road rage on the highway.
According to surveillance video from the pizza place, he began shooting at them as they were backing out of the parking lot as he approached them from the front of the car after pulling in with his truck. He raised his weapon to fire immediately after stepping out of his white Ford F-350 Super Duty and stepping around the front of the vehicle.
He was found not guilt of assault with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury resulting against Dominic Vincent, assault with a dangerous weapon against Vincent Greco, and discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence.
Dolan has been suspended without pay, but following the verdict, that will likely be changed to suspended with pay pending the results of an internal investigation.
