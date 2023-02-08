PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket police say they've arrested a suspected methamphetamine dealer after finding her with drugs and ghost guns in a home near Cunningham Elementary School and Slater Middle School.
Jill Giordano faces numerous charges in connection to a raid on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security executed a court-ordered search warrant at 25 Hicks St. (apt.1) in Pawtucket. As a result of the search warrant, detectives located and seized two P80 polymer 9mm ghost guns, several rounds of ammunition to include 9mm and .38 caliber, digital scales, packaging material, several gun parts and gun kits, approximately 150 grams of methamphetamine (crystal meth) with a street value of approximately $8,000, about 20 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and a 3-D printer.
The home was less than 100 yards from the two schools. Based on the investigation, the resident at the home, Giordano was charged with:
• Manufacturing/Possession/Deliver Synthetic Drug (Meth) 1oz-1kg
• Possession with intent to deliver Schedule II narcotic (Meth)
• Possession with intent Schedule I & II
• Two counts of Possession of a Ghost Gun (Undetectable Firearm)
• Two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics
• Keeping or maintaining a common nuisance
• Distribution/manufacturing in or near a school
Giordano will be arraigned in Sixth District Court in Providence Thursday.
