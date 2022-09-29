PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department Narcotics Unit along with the Community Policing Unit culminated a narcotics investigation with 15 arrests after receiving numerous complaints from local business owners and residents in the areas of Broad Street and Montgomery Street in the city of Pawtucket. Several of the complaints involved the use and sale of narcotics in front of the businesses, residences, and of individuals harassing customers and local residents.
During the investigation, police conducted several controlled purchases of narcotics from several individuals in the areas of Broad Street and Montgomery Street to also include a residence identified as 47 Montgomery St. Several arrest warrants were obtained for individuals who had been identified as local street level narcotics dealers. A search warrant was also obtained for 47 Montgomery St.
On Sept. 28, 2022, members of the Pawtucket Police Narcotics Unit along with members of the Pawtucket Police K9 Unit and members of the Community Policing Unit, executed a search warrant at the home. Inside both apartments, they located and seized several packaged bags containing suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, and numerous drug paraphernalia used in the packaging and sale of street level narcotics. Several individuals were also located inside of the home.
As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and charged with the following charges. More charges could be pending:
ALYSSA MAURELLI, age 34
1. Delivery of a controlled substance (Cocaine)
2. Visiting a Common Nuisance
3. District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear
MARY SANTIAGO, age 44
1. Possession of Cocaine with intent to Deliver
2. Maintaining a common nuisance
3. Conspiracy
4. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school
EMILY CORTES, age 22
1. Possession of Cocaine with intent to Deliver
2. Maintaining a common nuisance
3. Conspiracy
4. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school
5. Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)
ANTHONY HACKETT, age 29
1. Delivery of a controlled substance (Cocaine)
2. Visiting a common nuisance
JORGE SANCHEZ-HENRIQUEZ, age 22
1. Possession of Cocaine with intent to Deliver
2. Conspiracy
3. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school
4. Visiting a common nuisance
ANGEL CORDERO, age 45
1. Visiting a common nuisance
2. Resisting Arrest
3. Weapons other than firearms (KNIFE)
YEON WILLIAMS, age 32
1. Possession of Cocaine with intent to deliver
2. Maintaining a common nuisance
3. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school
4. Delivery of a controlled substance (Cocaine)
5. Conspiracy
D’EANGELO VAUGHAN, age 36
1. Delivery of a controlled substance (Cocaine)
JOHN LARA, age 45
1. Delivery of a controlled substance (Cocaine)
REGINALD YOUNG, age 64
1. Possession of Cocaine with intent to deliver
2. Maintaining a common nuisance
3. Distribution of a Controlled Substance near a school
4. Delivery of a controlled substance (Cocaine)
5. Conspiracy
6. District Court Warrant for Failure to Appear
MICHAEL FOSTER, age 56
1. Possession of Cocaine with intent to Deliver
2. Possession of Fentanyl with intent to Deliver
3. Delivery of a controlled substance (Cocaine)
JHONATHAN ANDRADE, age 25
1. Three (3) counts of Delivery of a controlled substance (Cocaine)
