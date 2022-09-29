The 15 suspects
Buy Now

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department Narcotics Unit along with the Community Policing Unit culminated a narcotics investigation with 15 arrests after receiving numerous complaints from local business owners and residents in the areas of Broad Street and Montgomery Street in the city of Pawtucket. Several of the complaints involved the use and sale of narcotics in front of the businesses, residences, and of individuals harassing customers and local residents.

During the investigation, police conducted several controlled purchases of narcotics from several individuals in the areas of Broad Street and Montgomery Street to also include a residence identified as 47 Montgomery St. Several arrest warrants were obtained for individuals who had been identified as local street level narcotics dealers. A search warrant was also obtained for 47 Montgomery St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.