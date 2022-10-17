NORTH SMITHFIELD – Police have arrested a man they say rammed a cruiser and then refused to follow their commands to exit his vehicle.
At 10:24 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 16, units were dispatched to CVS at Dowling Village for a report of a disorderly male who was making threats to harm employees. Upon arrival, the ma had left the area. While units were still on scene, a call came in from Walmart reporting a shoplifter. The description matched the description of the man reported by CVS. Walmart employees advised that he was leaving the area in a white work van.
As officers began responding, they saw the vehicle on Dowling Vehicle Blvd. The driver, identified as Raymond Cormier, 32, of North Attleboro, Mass., began operating erratically and ran a red traffic light as he entered onto Eddie Dowling Highway. Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the operator of the van refused to stop. As the man approached stopped traffic on Eddie Dowling Highway, prior to the Sayles Hill Road intersection, the operator drove the van onto the sidewalk before re-entering the roadway and ramming a police cruiser, which resulted in the van losing control and coming to stop.
As officers approached the vehicle, Cormier allegedly refused commands to exit the vehicle. Officers were able to gain access to the driver’s compartment and Cormier was subsequently taken into custody after resisting arrest.
Cormier had an active warrant and was on bail for previous charges. He was charged with shoplifting under $100, second offense, reckless driving, first offense, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He was also cited for not obeying traffic signals, violating lane restrictions, and not using his signal. He was arraigned in Third District Court and held.
