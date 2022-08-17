NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local police were not pursuing a further investigation of an Aug. 6 armed home invasion at 30 Wentworth St. after the people at the home immediately became “non-cooperative and threw us out,” said Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr.

He told The Breeze that police overheard the people saying that they would take care of the issue themselves following the incident. He said police “connected the dots, if you will,” and felt this was “an isolated incident where it was known who the suspects were.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.