NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local police were not pursuing a further investigation of an Aug. 6 armed home invasion at 30 Wentworth St. after the people at the home immediately became “non-cooperative and threw us out,” said Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr.
He told The Breeze that police overheard the people saying that they would take care of the issue themselves following the incident. He said police “connected the dots, if you will,” and felt this was “an isolated incident where it was known who the suspects were.”
The alleged victims were uncooperative essentially from the get-go after police began their investigation, said the chief.
Asked if he felt their comments meant that they were going to do harm to the alleged assailants, Ruggiero said he took it only as that they knew who the suspects were and would address it themselves.
Wentworth Street is located between Douglas Avenue and Lexington Avenue near the Lowe’s intersection on Mineral Spring Avenue.
Police originally said they were investigating an armed home invasion by three masked assailants, an incident that took place around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Ruggiero originally said that four or five Black men in masks and carrying handguns and extended magazines broke through the front door and held up a man and two women at gunpoint. He said they stole about $3,000 and possibly drugs. According to witnesses, the suspects sped off in a blue Honda.
