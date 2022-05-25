PAWTUCKET – Local residents learned the ins and outs of filing a police report and the investigation process during the latest Pawtucket Police Department virtual community meeting.
Police Maj. David Holden led the May 18 Zoom session. He encouraged residents to never hesitate to call police for their own help, if they believe someone else requires assistance, or if they observe suspicious activity.
Just because there are numerous people on the scene of an incident, Holden said, doesn’t mean they have already called police. Always check that someone called, or call yourself, because “receiving numerous calls for the same incident is better than getting no calls at all.”
When reporting a crime or suspicious activity, Holden said, callers will be asked to give their name and phone number, but “this will never be shared with the public” and will only be used if the responding officer or dispatch have any follow-up questions. For example, providing one’s phone number allows dispatch to call back if an officer cannot gain entry to a building.
While residents may be willing to report a crime or suspicious activity, they could think filing a report is intimidating. Holden said the police have several options to help make the reporting process “as easy and efficient as possible.”
For non-emergency calls, including questions about towed vehicles, accident reports, tickets, and follow-up investigations, call 401-727-9100.
Residents may file a report in person at Police Headquarters, 121 Roosevelt Ave. To report a crime or active incident occurring inside city limits over the phone, call 401-726-3911. This line is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Online reporting is available for certain complaints and offenses through the Pawtucket Police Department website. Click on Citizen Online Reporting from the quick links menu on the right side of the home page.
When reporting a theft, the officer will want to learn when someone last saw their property, who would have had access to it, the description and value, identifying marks, and the names of anyone you may suspect of committing the theft.
“If you are calling to report a burglary, or B & E, the procedure is a little different,” Holden said.
A burglary incident is one in which someone has entered one’s home or adjoining property and has removed your property without permission. A breaking and entering incident usually includes a theft incident, and Holden said officers will ask the same questions as above. When responding to breaking and entering reports, an officer will inspect any area the suspect entered to check for evidence, they may check the exterior of your property to determine how entry was gained, and the area where the suspect left it to determine if any evidence was left behind.
If possible, do not move things or clean the area prior to police arrival. Officers will request pictures of stolen items, and GPS tracking information if available for items such as an iPhone. Holden encouraged residents to take pictures and notes of items of value before they might become a victim of theft.
After a report is completed, it is approved by a supervisor and sent to the appropriate division for follow-up investigation if required.
• The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is available to help any other division when necessary.
• The MCU and Narcotics Unit work in collaboration to investigate overdose cases, and human trafficking cases, while BCI works with all divisions to document scenes and process evidence.
• The Narcotics Unit follows up all illegal narcotics offenses, illegal weapons sales, illegal gambling, and prostitution. The
• Traffic Division follows up all serious motor vehicle accidents and serious hit-and-run accidents.
• The Community Policing Unit follows up all elderly affairs reports, quality of life complaints, and these officers are available to attend or host community events.
• The Patrol Division is responsible for following up vandalism complaints, quality of life complaints, disorderly conduct, and minor traffic accidents.
The Pawtucket Police Department is partnered with several organizations providing services and support to victims of crimes. Two of these partners, the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center and the Family Service of Rhode Island, have offices and bilingual employees stationed at the Pawtucket Police Main Station, 121 Roosevelt Ave.
