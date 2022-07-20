NORTH PROVIDENCE – The man at the center of a 17-hour standoff last week has a history of public commentary, some good and some very negative, about local police.
Letters to the editor over the years showed that 56-year-old Gino Rotondo gives a good deal of thought to law enforcement, and in his most recent letter, written and published last year, he expressed deep discontent with police and Mayor Charles Lombardi.
The mayor was praising police last week for their great work being patient and de-escalating the situation after Rotondo, a man with a history of more than 30 arrests since 1988 on charges including felony domestic assault, robbery, larceny, passing fraudulent checks and drug possession, holed up in his Stephanie Drive home after firing his gun at someone.
“They did a fantastic job. Whenever you have an outcome where no one gets hurt and you keep everyone safe, it speaks for itself,” said the mayor, who is North Providence’s public safety director. “He was a little tough to deal with, a little fresh, but we prevailed, and that was that.”
At one point, someone asked how much longer everyone was going to wait, said Lombardi, and he responded that it would be as long as they had to ensure everyone’s safety and bring the incident to a peaceful resolution.
Last week’s standoff, in which police issued a shelter-in-place order for the area around Rotondo’s home, began after someone allegedly assaulted Rotondo’s wife and Rotondo asked the unidentified man to come to his home, where Rotondo allegedly fired at the man and missed. The man then called 911 and fled the scene, telling police that he didn’t want to press charges.
North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero repeatedly asserted the need to be patient and bring about a peaceful resolution, even as police several times lost contact with Rotondo, who had an AR 15-style gun. At Rotondo’s request, they even ordered pizza and hot wieners for him and brought them to him after he asked for them around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday evening.
Rotondo expressed fear at multiple points that police would kill him if he left the home, despite their assurances otherwise.
Ruggiero said last Friday that Rotondo had been released to police custody after clearing a psychological evaluation at Rhode Island Hospital.
“Currently, he is being charged with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for a suspended license and as a bail violator for a possession of cocaine charge from May of 2022,” he said, adding that police were transporting him to the ACI that afternoon.
Police executed a search warrant at Rotondo’s home, said Ruggiero, saying it was a slow and methodical process and he wouldn’t get into the findings right away.
When Rotondo didn’t come out of the home, police cut off electricity, cell service, and internet.
Rotondo’s thoughts in his previous letters give some clues as to why he expressed so much distrust of officers before coming out of his home Thursday morning.
Lombardi gave special thanks to officers from Cranston for their help, saying there was a bit of a breakthrough with Rotondo after the suspect requested to speak with his cousin, who’s an officer in Cranston. It was when there was no dialogue that things got a bit scary, said the mayor, but cutting off Rotondo’s electricity got his attention.
“We’re happy that we outwaited him and kept everyone in the neighborhood calm and safe,” he said.
He also thanked the State Police for their help as well.
Police knocked on every door in the neighborhood last Thursday after the standoff came to an end around 8:30 a.m. to let residents know that things were back to normal and they appreciated their cooperation.
Rotondo’s March 2021 letter to The Breeze stated that he comes from a whole family of police officers, and the job of police is to protect and serve, but he accused Lombardi of deceiving voters into thinking he was promoting safer streets when he was instead balancing the yearly budget with the income from traffic tickets (Lombardi last year asked police to start doing more ticketing after the pandemic, after very little ticketing happened in the previous two years. Ticketing revenues were about $70,000 for the year, so there is no significant impact on the budget).
“When my dad and uncles were cops and you happened to get pulled over, so long as you were respectful to them (the police) such as, ‘yes sir, no ma’am,’ you would hear things like, ‘don’t let me pull you over again. Pay attention next time. What are you in such a rush for?’ There were no tickets given out. Back then, people in the community knew the police officers personally because they would walk into a neighborhood and introduce themselves, build up a rapport with the townsfolk. People respected the police.”
Rotondo wrote that the police chief at the time, Arthur Martins, “talks a good show about community policing,” but he hadn’t seen any officers in his neighborhood introduce themselves. “Nowadays, cops are not admired and this is one of the reasons why,” he said. “I know personally several patrolmen in North Providence. They are good, honest cops and they hate giving out the tickets. And if they don’t give out the tickets they are penalized, kept from getting promotions and such. How can they hand out tickets and then ask the town residents to contribute to their charities?”
He went on to say that the mayor should ask police to do actual police work and go about arresting those with outstanding warrants of arrest.
In a 2014 letter, Rotondo took issue with the word “junkies” used in a column for those suffering from addiction, saying those people are firefighters, police, teachers, lawyers, doctors, and housewives.
“You cannot tell who is an addict or alcoholic until at the very end, when their disease has run its course, leaving them penniless and homeless after using up their savings and pension funds, until the very end when they have pushed every person who ever loved them out of their lives,” he wrote. “Until the end when there’s no way to survive without robbing and stealing or prostituting oneself.”
In a 2017 letter, Rotondo said he was tired of seeing local police in the news, saying he’s not a fan of law enforcement.
“You see, my father and two uncles were police sergeants. You wouldn’t have wanted to run into them; they weren’t very nice,” he said.
But he then described how impressed he was with their selfless actions as they volunteered to put on a National Night Out event at Notte Park.
“I was amazed by this selfless actions they performed,” he said. “In 52 years, this man has never seen cops reach out to the public like this. I’m still floored by it. On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to say thank you (to the police) for their generous hospitality.”
