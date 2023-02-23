State Police arrest Lincoln man for fraudulent activity at Bally’s Twin River Casino
SCITUATE – The R.I. State Police announced that members of the Gaming Enforcement Unit and the Computer Crimes Unit, arrested Richard Gardner, 56, of 14 Knowles St., Lincoln, for fraudulent activity.
Earlier this month, the GEU began investigating fraudulent access to a Bally’s Casino Rewards account. After an extensive investigation, police say Gardner was arrested and arraigned on: Five counts of Access to Computer for Fraudulent Purposes (felony), one count of Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses Over $150 (felony), one count of Receiving Stolen Goods (Misdemeanor).
At the time of his arrest, Gardner was on probation for a 1988 conviction for numerous charges including kidnapping and child molestation where he was sentenced to 50 years with 30 years to serve, and the remaining 20 years suspended/probation. On Feb. 16, members of the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office arraigned Mr. Gardner at Third Division District Court on the charges where he was issued $30,000 surety bail, and held as a Superior Court probation violator.
Fatal collision on Mendon Road
CUMBERLAND – On Feb. 20, Cumberland Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the area of 3191 Mendon Road for a reported motor vehicle collision with injuries. On arrival, they observed the results of an apparent head-on collision and determined the operator of the vehicle that entered the opposing lane of travel had suffered a severe medical episode that contributed to the crash. A 67-year-old female passenger in that vehicle was injured in the collision and later died at the hospital.
The operator of this vehicle and the passengers in the other vehicle, two adults and two children, were all transported to hospitals with reported minor injuries. The name of the deceased victim is being withheld pending notification to her next of kin. Mutual aid was provided by the Lincoln, Woonsocket and Wrentham EMS and fire services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.