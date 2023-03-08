Students returned to Winters Elementary School last Friday for the first time since early February, following cleanup from a second heating coil break and flood at the school.
The issues with the new $49 million school have confounded officials, who continue to investigate why internal coils are breaking.
The School Department and city do have protection in the situation, as the building had not yet been turned over to the city by Gilbane Construction.
Police arrested Nicholas Armenti in connection to a March 4 shooting, which happened in the area of Bullock and Harrison Streets around 9:15 p.m.
The investigation revealed that the rear window of an occupied vehicle was shot out at that location. Two suspects then fled into a nearby home. The driver then fled the scene to Hancock Street, where patrol officers came upon three occupants, one being the victim. Two people of interest were taken into custody, but only one was ultimately charged. A gun was seized as evidence.
Armenti, age 25, of Providence, was arrested on March 5 and arraigned by a bail commissioner. He was held at the ACI as a violator, charged with three counts of felony assault, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, use of a gun during a crime of violence, and firing in a compact area.
