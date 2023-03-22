CENTRAL FALLS – Members of the Central Falls Nuisance Property Task Force have been credited with reshaping problem properties in that city, raising the logical question of whether other communities might follow that city’s lead.
The Breeze reported on March 8 about how the task force, with input from various city departments, is used “to address, in a holistic and systematic way, properties identified as nuisances that negatively impact our neighborhoods, the quality of housing available, and the health and life of city residents, businesses and visitors.”
As explained by Central Falls Solicitor Matt Jerzyk, city officials gained leverage on getting what they want with properties through a number of moves, including “claw-back” provisions allowing them to retake a property if certain conditions aren’t met, not simply auctioning off the properties and hoping for the best. He said the city has really been able to promote development of attractive affordable housing for people who need it most.
Carl Johnson, Pawtucket’s director of zoning and code enforcement, said the city doesn’t have a system in place to the extent Central Falls does, but he would be more than happy to institute something similar after seeing the success Central Falls has had. He said planning and zoning directors have great relationships with police, fire and public works that report their findings.
Johnson said several departments work together to address blighted properties.
“We then use the municipal court process and bring in a court-appointed receiver if necessary,” he told The Breeze.
He said they regularly meet internally to speak about properties that are blighted or have owners who are habitual offenders of the property maintenance code and the city’s code of ordinances.
“We work with attorneys, developers and code enforcement staff to address these properties,” he said.
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said her city began targeting decrepit properties in 2014 with the “Dirty 30” program to address the worst of the worst of 250 or so vacant and abandoned properties.
Many of those properties were public safety hazards, she said, and residents were upset about the accumulation of such properties.
The Providence Journal reported last month that of 30 blighted properties torn down using blight funds in Woonsocket since 2015, most have been left as vacant lots.
Asked whether Woonsocket might follow the lead of Central Falls, Baldelli-Hunt said the city has been able to achieve new housing on some of the parcels, including one on Burnside Avenue and on Hamlet Avenue.
Inspection and fire officials review conditions and whether the properties should be demolished, she said, and the goal is often simply to create more space, such as with a property on Blackstone Street that was mere inches from another one and posing a fire hazard due to its close proximity. Other property owners are in court, she said, and the city is pushing the owners in the direction of rehabbing the homes into usable units.
With a new solicitor now in place, Baldelli-Hunt said she expects the city to be addressing some issues that haven’t been addressed before. She said the city’s law and inspections departments have for a long time taken action against property owners who are disrespectful to their property and surroundings.
The Woonsocket mayor said one initiative they’re looking at is potentially utilizing federal HOME Investment Partnership Program funds for either the city to develop moderate-income homes with perhaps in-law apartments, or sell them and have someone else do it. Woonsocket already far exceeds state goals on low-income housing, said Baldelli-Hunt.
As for the claw-back provisions used in Central Falls, she said Woonsocket is able to make such provisions part of the conditions of a sale, such as the move to restrict the number of units for one of the properties sold. She said they could also institute other requirements, such as breaking ground on a project by a certain date.
North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi said his town’s approach is focused on addressing one property at a time as they come up, as there really aren’t a lot of these types of houses.
“We’ve been on top of it for quite some time,” he said.
The town’s minimum housing inspector is tasked with addressing problem properties as soon as they’re brought to the town’s attention, he said, such as the boarded-up property at the corner of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenues that will be the subject of a court hearing next week.
Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter said the town has a few problematic properties, but officials will need to evaluate the process used in Central Falls before deciding whether it's a good fit.
Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould said officials have been evaluating the way they process zoning violations.
"I am trying to make the ticketing and workflow program more efficient, which will help," he said. "We also need to look at updating some of our zoning and code enforcement ordinances." Similar to Mutter, he said he thinks they need more information before going down the road Central Falls has, with some housekeeping steps to address first.
In Central Falls, Jerzyk said previously, buyers of blighted properties have many items they need to comply with, including hiring local Central Falls contractors and obtaining lead-safe certificates within six months, creating more leverage for the city.
Jerzyk was also senior counsel in Providence when that city instituted something similar under Mayor Angel Taveras, and brought it with him when he joined Central Falls.
The task force asks all member departments to create files ranking properties based on a scale, with the number 5 being the worst. If it ranks as a 5 with three different departments, as a risk for fire, crime and public safety, for instance, it’s going to be paid attention to first.
Central Falls started with about 90 properties on its blight list, and that list is now down to about 40 properties after 10 years. The city also institutes a non-utilization tax of 10 percent and court-authorized receivership to push for results.
