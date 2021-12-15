WOONSOCKET – A Woonsocket man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2019 murder of a man he thought was passing information to the police.
Claude Holland, 28, pled guilty to second degree murder, use and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and possession of a pistol without a license, according to an announcement from the office of Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha.
Holland was sentenced to 60 years at the ACI with 40 years to serve and the rest suspended with probation during a Superior Court hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
According to the announcement, the murder took place on Jan. 13, 2019, in a parking lot behind East School Street. Holland supposedly thought the victim, Christopher Archambault, had been working with the cops and provided information leading to an arrest a few days earlier, as assumption the attorney general's office said was not correct.
Investigators believe Holland shot Archambault in the back with a .22 caliber revolver as he tried to run away, paralyzing him from the chest down. Archambault died several months later from complications related to his injuries.
“This case is yet another example of how readily available illegal firearms in the hands of those who are all too willing to use them to settle meaningless disputes can result in tragic consequences,” Neronha said in a statement. “The defendant committed a senseless act of gun violence and will now spend a significant portion of the rest of his life in prison. I commend the Woonsocket Police Department and prosecution team for their work on a complicated and important case.”
Det. Sgt. Philip Kamer and Det. Thomas Gormley worked on the case for the Woonsocket Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.