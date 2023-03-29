NORTH PROVIDENCE – This town has numerous new eateries opening, but Mayor Charles Lombardi says he would still love to see a Trattoria Romana or Siena type restaurant make its home here as well.
Lombardi repeated his desire for an upscale restaurant in one of the two planned commercial buildings on the Mineral Spring Avenue side of the old public safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave.
That project, with commercial spaces in front and a planned self storage facility in the back, remains in limbo, with Lombardi and Town Council members saying this week they’ve seen no breakthrough as the developer, Douglas Construction, seemingly goes back to the drawing board after facing resistance to the storage use.
“The good thing is, we don’t need the money right now,” said Lombardi.
Councilors spoken to this week said that the developer has gone back to the drawing board to draft a new plan for the property that it’s long had a purchase and sale agreement on.
Council President Dino Autiello said he plans to call a special meeting soon “to take a final vote,” saying the council has never taken a formal vote on a zone change for the property.
“We can’t leave it dangling out there much longer,” he said.
If the zone change is rejected, he said, there would be no room for the self-storage facility.
“I want to bring it to a head to either continue negotiations or something else,” he said.
The former safety complex became expendable when the town built a new state-of-the-art facility to accommodate police and fire up the road.
Up and down Mineral Spring Avenue is evidence of new restaurants opening and preparing to open, including the new Big Bites American Diner at 1818 Mineral Spring Ave. and a planned new steakhouse at the former Luca Music building at 1530 Mineral Spring Ave. There’s also the in-progress new Neon Marketplace at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave., which is expected to have a restaurant inside it, while less than a mile up the road at 1601 Mineral Spring Ave., a new Chipotle has opened and a new Starbucks and Five Guys Burgers and Fries are also planned.
New England Homemade Donuts also recently opened in the former Centredale Honey Dew location.
There’s a whole lot of redevelopment of former commercial properties happening right now, said Lombardi, and it’s an exciting time for a town that doesn’t have a lot of open space to accommodate such projects.
The reshaping of the Mineral Spring Avenue commercial district is expected to continue, with other properties, including the cleared property next to the Coffee Connection plaza that once contained the late Diane Echmalian’s home across from Lowe’s, and the former Friendly’s restaurant near the intersection with Smithfield Road, both expected to see new businesses in the near future. The property near Coffee Connection is approved for a drive-thru.
