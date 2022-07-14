LINCOLN – Less than a year after it opened, a new hiking trail in Lincoln has been upgraded for visitors.
The Nature Preserve opened the Moshassuck River Preserve on Sherman Avenue last fall, marking TNC’s 25th nature preserve in Rhode Island.
Last month, nine employees from Schneider Electric volunteered to build four new footbridges at the Moshassuck River Preserve’s blue trail. The Nature Preserve said the project will enhance the experience for visitors, but also help to reduce erosion and protect fragile streams in the area.
Schneider Electric covered the cost of the materials for the project as part of the company’s annual Day of Action encouraging employee philanthropy.
The Moshassuck Trail offers access to land in Lincoln that was previously cut-off from the public, wandering through 3 miles of the forest surrounding the former Camp Conklin.
The former Boy Scout camp has been owned by TNC and protected from development as a wildlife habitat since the 1990s.
There was no parking area or trailhead to access the land until Nov. 2021, when TNC opened its new trailhead near the first tee of the Fairlawn Golf Course. Visitors can park at the course to access the Blue Trail, which follows the Moshassuck River, or Yellow Trail which crosses over several small streams to the Moshassuck, past a historic cemetery.
