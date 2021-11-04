NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Recycling Center announces as of Nov. 1 the drop-off hours are Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. only, until Dec. 29.
The Recycling Center will be closed on Saturdays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Starting Jan. 2, recycling center drop-off hours are Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., until April 1. Residents will not be able to drop off outside those regular hours. Residents are welcome to bring yard waste or accepted recyclables. The town offers free drop-off for ridged plastic and scrap metal items as well as used motor oil. Do not leave items outside the gate after business hours; the town will take notice.
