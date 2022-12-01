This year’s Christmas in the Valley edition is one of my favorites ever (I’ve been here for 17 of them), highlighting the simple joys of the holiday season, from a family’s hobby of spreading joy through over-the-top decorating in the front yard to good old fashioned ice skating.
You’ll find plenty about our communities’ favorite events and destinations, the giving to neighbors that inspires joy in the giver and receiver, and a story about a man who gives the gift of music every Christmas Eve, without ever missing a beat.
By the way, our cover photo this year is by Bob Emerson. We love his work, and I hope you appreciate it as well.
While I’m here, I thought I’d share some of my simple joys and goals for the 2022 holiday season:
• I love trying to decipher my children’s handwritten gift lists each year. This year, the lists are a mix of things I’m probably not going to be able to afford (hello, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo DS, archery set and money for a home arcade), and the tiny gifts that I can tell exactly where the thought came from. My 8-year-old, for instance, would like a $6 gift card to Dollar Tree. I’m guessing it’s to be able to buy five items still after the price of everything went to $1.25, but I won’t be the one to tell him about tax or the fact that he’d still be 25 cents short even without tax. He would also like 50 quarters for the purpose, as I understand it, to spend on gumballs.
• All three of my kids are quite disappointed with my wife and me for not getting the Halloween decorations this year, and they’ve made me promise to go grander for Christmas, so that’s what I’ll be doing. I’m a big Christmas guy to begin with, so we can do this. They’re all perfect ages to enjoy everything about Christmas, and you’d better believe we’re going to get the most out of the season.
• I love Christmas music, not so much the kind you hear in stores on repeat, but all my favorite songs on a bigger loop starting around Nov. 1. Celine, Whitney, Ella, Frank/Bing, Nat King Cole, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (“Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” can get anyone going), “Oh Holy Night” by Mariah Carey (wow), it’s all good. I might even try some new stuff this year.
• Hook me up with the eggnog 17 different ways. My favorite is my Nannie’s (grandma’s) recipe, which features one part nog, two (or three?) parts ginger ale, and some plentiful scoops of vanilla ice cream allowed to melt a little on the top of the bowl before scooping. Make sure to get a nice big dollop into your cup, because the ice cream goes quickly.
• My whole life changed a couple of years back when I started going to tree farms where they wrap up your tree and tie it down for you. You can be sure I’ll be doing that again.
• I don’t do nearly enough volunteering at the holidays, so my goal this year is to get outside of myself a bit more and find a way to bring someone else joy.
Have a merry and joyous Christmas and holiday season.
Every year since he started at The Breeze in 2006, Shorey has shared about his Christmas experiences, from his first tree farm experience in a wind storm to his family’s miracle child, from the year everything seemed to go wrong to the one where it all went right. This is the latest installment in that series.
