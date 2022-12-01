This year’s Christmas in the Valley edition is one of my favorites ever (I’ve been here for 17 of them), highlighting the simple joys of the holiday season, from a family’s hobby of spreading joy through over-the-top decorating in the front yard to good old fashioned ice skating.

You’ll find plenty about our communities’ favorite events and destinations, the giving to neighbors that inspires joy in the giver and receiver, and a story about a man who gives the gift of music every Christmas Eve, without ever missing a beat.

