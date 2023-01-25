PAWTUCKET – A 1,300-square-foot craftsman bungalow at 214 Beverage Hill Ave. has received pending approval to be added to the Pawtucket Local Historic District, making its owners entitled to the privileges associated with such an inclusion.
The home still has its original shingle siding, trim, castings, moldings and a restored doorway. It was built in 1928 as a home for Italian immigrants during a period of increased migration of southern and eastern European peoples to the U.S.
Zachary Russell, representing his mother and owner of the property Jo-Ann Nichols at a Jan. 11 City Council meeting, explained to the council his plans to keep the structure and character of the home intact. Council President Terry Mercer said the owners understand the benefits and the responsibilities that come with the designation.
Russell said he studies historic preservation at Salve Regina University, and his senior thesis is about how having a homeowner’s house marked as historic promotes preservation. He said he’s lived here for 22 years, his mom for 40 years.
The home is not considered historic, per se, he said, but there is a limited number of these homes left in the area. They’ve always tried to maintain the character of the home, he said, and having it in the historic district and gaining the resulting tax credits would greatly help in the restoration of a home that hasn’t changed much since 1928.
Russell explained that they’ve fallen behind on maintenance in the last few years.
Jo-Ann Nichols had previously shown the council some pictures of the home, including the restoration of the front door, where they tried to find the original hardware.
Responding to Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak’s questions, Russell said the next project is to replace windows, and the plan is to switch out the vinyl replacement windows and bring back the wooden sashes that were once here. This summer, he said, he’d like to restore the garage, and he’d eventually like to address the rest of the main house.
Anthony Hebert, the city’s economic and cultural affairs officer, told the council that the Historic District Commission unanimously recommended approval on Nov. 8, citing the home’s unique character in terms of interest and value and finding this a good addition to the district. Not many homes in the area are bungalows, he said, noting the various characteristics of the property. One condition is that the property owner must restore the original windows within five years.
Due to this property not having a recognizable figure from history who lived in it or designed it, there won’t be a historic plaque here, councilors learned.
Councilor Clovis Gregor asked what financial benefits the homeowners receive in a case like this, and Hebert said there’s a certain amount of property value taken off their taxes, he believes $76,000, so they can use that money to reinvest back into the home. He said the homeowner can also apply for resources through the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.