BLACKSTONE – Town officials are continuing discussions with department heads on the concerning results of an operational assessment audit that was completed and released last month.
Town Administrator Dori Vecchio said she had been working the BerryDunn accounting firm for the last few months since the Board of Selectmen requested the process audit. She and new board members said the new composition of town government represented a good time to conduct the audit.
The “most startling” item board Chairperson Ryan Chamberland said he saw in the assessment was the number of properties that had not received an inspection in more than four years. This included 18 multi-use properties, 2,092 residential properties, 52 industrial properties, and 74 commercial properties .
“That’s like every business we have,” Chamberland said. Other properties had not been inspected in more than 10 years.
Chamberland said all members campaigned on a platform emphasizing a restoration of trust in their local government, and this audit was a step in that process.
“Part of that is holding us accountable, and looking at everything, and seeing how we can do things better,” Chamberland said. “Admitting when we have made mistakes, and we all make mistakes, but we need to fix them. We need to hold individuals and people in town government as accountable as we can because it’s your taxpayers’ dollars that are being used here…”
Vice-Chairperson Robert Kluchevitz said he believes the town was in need of this type of analysis for years, but had not previously had the support for an operational assessment.
“This did not happen overnight,” member Tanya Polak said of the issues addressed in the report during a July meeting. “This is years in the making that got us to this point, and it’s going to take us what I think might be some extra time to just undo everything. But I’m optimistic that this board has that shared commitment to just fix it…”
According to the assessment, BerryDunn conducted a review and evaluation of risks and efficiencies in the town’s processes and policies in six areas: accounts payable accounts receivable, tax title, tax assessment, procurement and payroll. Based on the information gathered from testing and interviews, BerryDunn identified “risk areas” and made recommendations based on observations.
One example of concern Vecchio cited was issues with cash handling. An action plan for this item recommends the town implement a credit/debit card payment system to eliminate the use of cash or check as much as possible.
The full operational assessment recommends that the Recycling Center, Animal Control, and the Senior Center have the capability of accepting credit/debit card payment at each location to reduce the burden of cash management for the department head, and that Blackstone not accept any donations unless done so at the town clerk’s office or the location where the funds are being donated to. Additionally, it recommends the Senior Center install lock boxes in the town vans, and that only the department heads have a key to these boxes and that the funds be turned over weekly.
Other risk areas discussed in the assessment included unnecessary and excessive spending of, or misappropriation of ,town funds from accounts payable and accounts receivable, inconsistent recording of completed tax title procedures, lack of documented tax title procedures, insufficient support for changes in properties’ assessed values, inconsistencies for assessing procedures, non-compliant procurement practices, and more.
Member Mary Bulso said she “has been asking a lot of questions about procurement” since being elected to the board, “to the point where I was threatened by the chair of the assessors to stop asking questions.”
“Now a lot of those questions have been answered in here,” she said.
BerryDunn conducted preliminary interviews with department heads and other employees in the town’s offices to document existing processes and policies and identify challenges in the current environment. Vecchio said the town has started to resolve some of the issues addressed in the report, and the board will set up future meetings to continue discussing the details of the audit with various department heads in fuller detail.
