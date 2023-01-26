LINCOLN – Members of the board of directors for the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative met in closed session last Friday to continue deliberations on whether to shut down the 35-year-old nonprofit educational institution, but did not take a vote.
The crux of the issue appears to rest in the fact that several school superintendents who make up the board now feel like the NRIC is in a good place financially and the risk they might have exposed themselves to in dissolving it five years ago has dissipated.
Executive Director Georgia Fortunato, the former Lincoln superintendent who with Director of Finance Lori Miller was credited by NRIC Board Chairperson Bernie DiLullo, Johnston’s superintendent, with making changes to get the organization back on solid financial footing, said she never thought those critically important changes would lead to this point, telling The Breeze during the Jan. 20 meeting that she’s still hopeful that the organization can continue doing its important work for students through special education services and programs.
Back in 2019, Fortunato reported some $700,000 in debt for the NRIC, telling The Breeze last week that she and Miller, who had also been on the same team in the Lincoln district, worked hard to get out of that situation, including “draconian” moves to cut costs. Today it is back on firm footing, she said, and she’s proud of the work they did.
“It’s a wonderful place,” she said of the Lincoln-based NRIC.
There are currently 78 students serviced by the NRIC, a number that has fluctuated up and down from that figure over the years. The total includes students from districts that recently voted to leave the NRIC.
The Breeze reported in December that both the Pawtucket and Central Falls school boards had voted to leave the NRIC in June, joining North Providence and Lincoln, which left a month earlier.
Most of the 13 districts that are part of the NRIC withdrew by the end of the calendar year, the deadline for when they needed to do so, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will actually end up leaving if the NRIC continues.
Cumberland left the organization in 2019, citing an unknown financial future at the time. If the closure does go through, districts are generally expecting to use a combination of in-district services and sending those high-need students to other specialized places of learning.
Kim Sousa, a behavior specialist for some 33 years at the NRIC and president of the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative Employees Union, said staff members are mostly concerned about the future of their students during this time, and there’s also some understandable trepidation about their own futures.
“Our students come first no matter what,” she said.
Many of the staffers have been working here for 25 years or more, she said, developing a camaraderie and teamwork around the needs of the students.
Much like modern financial markets, said DiLullo, so much of the discussion today has been generated by concerns over the what-ifs and based on the past issues with the NRIC.
“It’s a perception based on past history,” he said, and the perception is that the liability for districts could go up as costs go up. “Now they see it as safe for them to extricate themselves.”
DiLullo said that many district leaders would like to see the NRIC continue, but there’s an ongoing uneasiness about the potential for financial issues happening again. He said Fortunato and Miller have done an outstanding job bringing the organization back.
Mike Mullane, field representative with the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, noted that teachers have stayed through tough conditions, many earning $16,000 less than the state average and $19,000 less than the highest-paid district.
DiLullo said there’s now some concern that because staff need to be adequately taken care of financially following the cost-saving measures of the last few years, the costs are going to rise, including on pension liabilities.
Mullane said the size of the liability for each district if the NRIC does close as of June will “only be” in the ballpark of $100,000-$150,000, as many teachers would be seeking jobs in other districts. If the organization continues to do what it’s always done over 35 years, he said, there will be no issue at all, with each district simply paying into the retirement system.
He said the board, which is made up of representatives from sending districts, have allowed a situation to exist where staffers are “so significantly underpaid relative to those who don’t do as challenging work,” and that’s not to take away from what other teachers do.
“Our members are meeting needs,” he said. Most have stayed on despite better opportunities elsewhere, he said.
Mullane said every district is obligated to provide a free and appropriate public education to all students, and the students here are those with needs that can’t be met by the sending district under individualized education plans required by state law.
The issues being seen now seem to have arisen entirely from an unknown someone on the board first asking the question of what will happen if the NRIC shuts down, said Mullane,
Sousa noted that some of the programs being offered through the NRIC aren’t replicated anywhere else, such as the auditory oral program run out of the Captain Isaac Paine School in Foster. Some students are on the bus for an hour just to get there, she said.
At each meeting on this topic, everyone’s in agreement that finances for the NRIC are strong, said Sousa, now five years removed from a significant deficit. Districts are saying they’re leaving the NRIC, said Sousa, while still sending students here. She said none of the students from districts that have said they will discontinue membership at the end of June have actually been withdrawn.
“We just don’t understand why they’re all withdrawing,” she said.
In a letter to Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Sousa and Frank Flynn, president of the R.I. Federation of Teachers, offered a list of questions related to protecting children and their families during this time of uncertainty.
“The faculty and staff of the NRIC Union remain committed to our students and their families,” they wrote. “We ask that all entities involved find a resolution to this horrific situation that does not involve the elimination of this valuable community asset. Our children and staff deserve nothing less.”
