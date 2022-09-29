NORTH SMITHFIELD – The boiler at the 100-year-old Memorial Town Building needs to be replaced as soon as possible, according to Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski.

“We’re all aware that we’ve had 40-degree nights, cold weather is coming. One of the biggest problems in our country and that our town has faced is supply chain and receiving at an adequate, reasonable time,” Zwolenski told the council on Sept. 19.

Tom Devito
Another bad deal by Gary. E. Does the town have any other buildings I can rent for a $1 and pay none of the utility and maintenance costs. In the real world of experienced leaders most commercial rental agreements are written as triple net. Which means the renter pays for the lease, utilities, taxes, leasehold improvements and common area maintenance. This is a problem in all of government where votes elect leaders that do not have the appropriate education, experience, and skilled staff to create a lease agreement is the best interest of the town and the taxpayers. It is always amazing how much governmental money is wasted when it is other peoples money. The problem all stems from lack of financial education being taught in the schools today, especially math.

Thomas Ficca
“Last year the maintenance guy looked at it, he had trouble finding parts for it,” Well wouldn't one think that if they had a hard time finding parts for it LAST year something should have been done long before the up coming winter and use an EMERGENCY as an excuse to not go out to bid !n Typical N.S. way of doing things !

