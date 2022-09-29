NORTH SMITHFIELD – The boiler at the 100-year-old Memorial Town Building needs to be replaced as soon as possible, according to Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski.
“We’re all aware that we’ve had 40-degree nights, cold weather is coming. One of the biggest problems in our country and that our town has faced is supply chain and receiving at an adequate, reasonable time,” Zwolenski told the council on Sept. 19.
Councilor Paul Vadenais asked Zwolenski how long he anticipates it taking for the boiler to arrive, and Zwolenski said he has no idea, but they are anticipating a delay.
“It’s going to go down to the 40s next week, fall is here, we shouldn’t be dragging our feet,” he said. The North Smithfield Heritage Association currently leases the building from the Town Council for $1 per year. Vadenais questioned if it was their job to continue maintaining the building.
“We’re responsible for a certain amount of heat and electricity and funding in that building,” said Zwolenski. He added that though the Heritage Association uses it, the town still owns it. He added that the NSHA and the Conservation Commission have been responsible in the past for taking care of the building.
“No one is taking showers over there, is there any harm in getting other companies to see what they could do for that same job?” asked Beauregard.
Pendergast told the council that under the emergency ordinance, the boiler had already been ordered as they did not have time to put the purchase out to bid.
With any luck, said Pendergast, the boiler will arrive within a month. He added that the water is shut off in the building.
“I’m not a boiler man, but all I know is that it was leaking water,” said Rich Keene, who is head of the North Smithfield Heritage Association. “Last year the maintenance guy looked at it, he had trouble finding parts for it,” he said.
Also last week, the North Smithfield Municipal Task Force met with Tecton Architects on Sept. 20 to discuss police station renovations.
Vadenais told The Breeze they will start the design development process by the end of October and that will last three weeks, and then they will meet again in late November to discuss it. With task force approval, Tecton would begin construction documents and cost estimates, with another meeting in early 2023 for review.
“Assuming authority to proceed is granted, it would go out to bid early February 2023 and hopefully awarded mid-March, 2023,” said Vadenais. He added that the group also discussed cost estimates for new construction, as had been previously placed on hold due to uncertainty in fluctuating pricing at the time, and they have now found that pricing has stabilized, with conceptual estimates in the neighborhood of $18.8 million.
“This includes escalation into May of 2024, almost a year later than previous figures were calculated,” he said.
(2) comments
Another bad deal by Gary. E. Does the town have any other buildings I can rent for a $1 and pay none of the utility and maintenance costs. In the real world of experienced leaders most commercial rental agreements are written as triple net. Which means the renter pays for the lease, utilities, taxes, leasehold improvements and common area maintenance. This is a problem in all of government where votes elect leaders that do not have the appropriate education, experience, and skilled staff to create a lease agreement is the best interest of the town and the taxpayers. It is always amazing how much governmental money is wasted when it is other peoples money. The problem all stems from lack of financial education being taught in the schools today, especially math.
“Last year the maintenance guy looked at it, he had trouble finding parts for it,” Well wouldn't one think that if they had a hard time finding parts for it LAST year something should have been done long before the up coming winter and use an EMERGENCY as an excuse to not go out to bid !n Typical N.S. way of doing things !
