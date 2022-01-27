State officials announced Tuesday that Rhode Island will join the national opioid settlement with three major opioid distributors that will provide more than $90 million in funding for state and local efforts to address the state’s opioid crisis.
Under the terms of this deal, the attorney general has ensured that the state and its cities and towns will receive these funds whether or not the national settlement takes effect next July. This settlement also provides for accelerated payments, with the first payment to arrive within two weeks, about six months earlier than it would under the national deal. Payments will be spread out over 18 years.
The settlement resolves Rhode Island’s litigation against the country’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, for the companies’ roles in the opioid epidemic. The settlement follows a deal reached by the same distributors and 45 other states last July, but Rhode Island’s settlement ensures the state’s recovery will hold regardless of whether the global settlement proceeds and guarantees that Rhode Island will receive money sooner.
Rhode Island’s deal also secures millions of dollars in additional funds from the distributors to compensate the state for its substantial investment in the litigation of the case against them.
Rhode Island’s opioid litigation recoveries total more than $114 million over the next 18 years.
Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha also announced an agreement with R.I. cities and towns to share and use the opioid litigation recoveries to fight the opioid crisis. The agreement provides all 39 cities and towns with direct funding from the settlements, while ensuring that the majority of the funds will go toward coordinated, holistic approaches to address the opioid epidemic statewide, guided by input from municipal leaders, public health experts, and community representatives.
