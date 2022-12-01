WOONSOCKET – Owners and tenants in the city’s multifamily homes have expressed consternation over the massive increase in their tax assessments this year, and while officials have said there’s nothing they can do for the 2022-2023 tax year, there may be some limited options going forward.

Values are set for three years, and it’s pretty difficult to do anything about them after the fact unless the city completes a whole new revaluation, says Mayor-elect Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. There really is no plan as of now for how to address the situation in the short-term, she said this week, but there could be options going forward.

(2) comments

Dee1978
Dee1978

I was holding out hope that it actually mattered to our City leaders to fix this tax situation. It’s a complete disaster and it’s as if this article is setting us up for failure. We don’t care at this point what went wrong or who’s to blame. Rather we are seeking those with the power and responsibility to fix this ugly mess. So this article signals to all of us that they aren’t interested in that. The new administration and new council could choose to fix it. If they don’t it’s very telling.

James Peters
James Peters

Clearly, this article does not give much hope to over-burdened taxpayers. "Limited options" does not inspire confidence.

Right now, it looks like the inept leadership will continue. A million for a defunct parish? What a disgrace!

