WOONSOCKET – Owners and tenants in the city’s multifamily homes have expressed consternation over the massive increase in their tax assessments this year, and while officials have said there’s nothing they can do for the 2022-2023 tax year, there may be some limited options going forward.
Values are set for three years, and it’s pretty difficult to do anything about them after the fact unless the city completes a whole new revaluation, says Mayor-elect Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. There really is no plan as of now for how to address the situation in the short-term, she said this week, but there could be options going forward.
The mayor is blaming the City Council for hiring Vision Government Solutions instead of Northeast Revaluation, the company Tax Assessor Elyse Pare recommended after Northeast completed the revaluation in 2017.
“That’s what happens when you think you’re an authority on everything,” she said of the council. “You chose them, own up to it.”
Values of single-family homes this year went up on average by 57 percent, while two-family, three-family, and four-family homes went up, on average, by 91 percent.
In addition to being less expensive, said Baldelli-Hunt, Northeast’s quality of work was superior, and Pare knew that the historical data was transferrable and compatible with the existing system, which was not the case with Vision.
“They ignored that and chose Vision,” she said, adding that it’s quite something to now watch the council saying they’re going to address the situation.
Council President John Ward rejects the notion offered by Baldelli-Hunt, saying the historical data was meaningless here because this was only a statistical revaluation based on market activity and not actual physical inspections as occurred with a full revaluation.
Another statistical revaluation is due three years from now.
It’s disingenuous to paint it as something that the council messed up by hiring Vision, Ward said, adding that he was uncomfortable with all the appeals and rebates that took place due to overvaluation by Northeast in 2017. It had always been Vision that had conducted revaluations prior to that, he noted.
If the revaluation methodology was so bad, said Ward, why was there only an issue for one group of taxpayers and not for everyone else, and why was there such a good outcome for owners of single-family homes?
In addition to going with Vision, the council also decided to raise tax rates, said Baldelli-Hunt, and though they said at the time that the $500,000 overall increase was a small one, it was unnecessary and further added to the burden.
If the council was serious about addressing this, they could have brought it up three months ago and held workshops, said Baldelli-Hunt, but members were too busy removing her from office.
The administration presented the budget in a timely fashion, she said, but the council decided not to take it up when they could have on June 6 and instead tabled it to the end of June. Despite the extra month to review, no one brought up the tax issue, she said.
Meanwhile, added Baldelli-Hunt, the council decided it was a good idea to purchase All Saints Church for more than $1 million using American Recovery Plan Act funds, without a firm plan on how to utilize the property.
The mayor-elect said she’s looking forward to a “new day and new beginning” when a new council is sworn in next week.
At the Nov. 21 council meeting, Councilor Jim Cournoyer said single-family home values went down by a gross amount of $1.3 million before homestead exemptions were factored in, while multifamilies went up by $3.2 million.
Those totals may or may not be right, he said, but the issue is that the council “didn’t have an opportunity to even consider making adjustments” to the levy or homestead exemptions because they didn’t have the total amount to be collected in taxes, or levy, until May 27, and there was a public hearing on May 31. They were then criticized for not passing the budget on June 6.
Cournoyer, confirming with Councilor Valerie Gonzalez, said the last analysis they received was in September, despite repeated requests, suggesting that the mayor was too busy campaigning to get more information to them. He said it’s clear that there are issues that need to be addressed within the data, but they’re difficult to solve when the city doesn’t have a full-time assessor and hasn’t for three years. There are “serious problems and a backlog” that go beyond the scope of what a part-time assessor can accomplish, he said.
Ward said there were a significant number of successful appeals from large property owners when Northeast did the work in 2017, including from the owner of the Walnut Hill Plaza, Woonsocket Village Apartments, Hanora Lippitt Manor Apartments, and multiple properties owned by Gary Fernandes. When people came before the appeals board, he said, the assessor was absent and therefore unable to defend the city’s assessment.
At the City Council meeting on Nov. 21, Ward went through a long list of abatements that the city had to grant after the previous revaluation. He said there were some $700,000 in abatements then, something he highly doubts will happen this time around. The $700,000 far exceeded the extra money the council decided to pay Vision for the latest revaluation.
To this day, Ward said, there has never been an explanation on an assessment to Narragansett Electric, and if the utility prevails in court, it will cost the city $1.1 million.
“That’s a lot of money, folks,” he said at the Nov. 21 meeting.
The only factor he can see in this revaluation is that the market value went up enormously, said Ward, so when comparable home sales were analyzed, numbers reflected the market. He said he’s not sure what happened in 2017 when there was a very low increase, but that likely made this year’s increase that much more shocking for taxpayers.
The only actions the city could potentially take now that values are assessed and bills sent out, said Ward, are to potentially adjust tax classification rates to create less impact if appropriate, or attempt to create some “middle-road classification” that is neither the commercial rate nor residential, with a homestead exemption.
In 2013, Woonsocket lowered its limit from 10 units to four units for any property to be classified at the higher commercial tax rate, impacting more people.
Ward said during the Nov. 21 meeting that Baldelli-Hunt’s blaming of the council’s unanimous decision to go with Vision was “so distorted from reality” that it makes one wonder about someone who would say such a thing. No one from the administration has ever come to the council to talk to them about adjustments to rates or homestead exemptions, he said, even as the city continues to cycle through tax assessors due to hostile working conditions related to assessment work.
I was holding out hope that it actually mattered to our City leaders to fix this tax situation. It’s a complete disaster and it’s as if this article is setting us up for failure. We don’t care at this point what went wrong or who’s to blame. Rather we are seeking those with the power and responsibility to fix this ugly mess. So this article signals to all of us that they aren’t interested in that. The new administration and new council could choose to fix it. If they don’t it’s very telling.
Clearly, this article does not give much hope to over-burdened taxpayers. "Limited options" does not inspire confidence.
Right now, it looks like the inept leadership will continue. A million for a defunct parish? What a disgrace!
