NORTH PROVIDENCE – After hours of deliberations last week, the Town Council is preparing to make revisions to a budget for 2022-2023, a spending plan its members say will maintain Mayor Charles Lombardi’s goal of having no tax increase.
Council members do not appear inclined to increase funding to local schools, with Council President Dino Autiello saying the School Department now boasts a substantial budget surplus and the council continues to be wary about increasing taxpayer “maintenance of effort” requiring the town to fund at least the amount it did in the year prior.
Autiello left the door open to the council again putting aside a few hundred thousand dollars in a special council contingency account, in case the schools need it at some point during the year.
School officials previously announced a budget seeking nearly a $1 million increase from the town, but Supt. Joseph Goho later announced that they were able to identify expenditures that could be paid for with surplus funds, cutting that request by about half.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he too doesn’t believe the schools need more.
After an all-day budget discussion last Friday, April 29, Lombardi said the council didn’t seem intent on making significant changes to the budget, but there was some appetite for some smaller ones, including some combining of positions or duties.
Autiello said there were the usual concerns expressed, including overtime costs in the Fire Department, adding that there are efforts to curtail that spending.
He said Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. did a good job explaining why his department needs more money for training of officers, as well as tuition and books, and expects the council will agree to bump up money in those important areas when it meets again for a work session to review all budgets tonight, May 4.
Especially given everything going on in the world today, said Autiello, the council feels it’s important to give police the training they need on such things as high-speed pursuits and excessive force to become “better-rounded officers.”
There were no residents who spoke at an initial budget hearing on April 25. The council will hold a second hearing on May 24 at 5:30 p.m., sending the revised budget back to the mayor, and final adoption of the 2022-2023 budget is on the calendar for June 7.
Autiello said the School Department did a good job in its presentation, noting that school officials are closing in on settling a contract that will include incremental pay increases similar to what town employees previously received.
American Rescue Plan Act funding was another big topic of conversation last week, and town officials plan to schedule a separate roundtable meeting next week to discuss it further. The town now has good clarification on the rules for spending the money and results of a resident survey in hand, said Autiello. It’s great that the town is using the money to invest in its baseball and football fields behind the high school, he said, but council members want to use more of it on a host of other needs at other athletic facilities.
Autiello noted that the issue of miscommunication on field use again came up last week, despite town leaders previously believing that it was mostly resolved. The School Department controls some of the field use, and the Recreation Department controls some as well, he said, and there continues to be miscommunication on when town workers are to be at a site to line the fields.
“Why isn’t that all falling under recreation to cancel out a lot of this miscommunication,” he said.
Officials also discussed the impacts of inflation on fuel and other day-to-day costs and how they impact the budget, said Autiello. Especially due to those higher costs, there’s not a lot of extra money to spend on increases. The council, he said, always finds ways to sharpen the budget through additions and subtractions based on discussions with department heads.
One example of this, said the council president, came with the North Providence Library being $2,400 short. The general consensus was to restore that funding, he said, in part because a state grant of $220,000 to the library is dependent on that full funding from the municipality.
Council members asked lots of great questions, said Autiello, particularly Councilor Mario Martone, “who lives for the budget.” Martone was very insightful about a number of issues, he said, including on how the town might be missing out on some Community Development Block Grant funding it’s entitled to.
