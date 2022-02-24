CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland is preparing to proceed with a full revaluation of all residential and commercial properties, complying with a state mandate to carry out such a process once every nine years.
Values overall are expected to jump significantly, in keeping with a continued booming housing market, but communities aren’t allowed by law to use those inflated values to boost overall revenues, instead decreasing tax rates in what is known as an “equalization” process.
The Town Council is expected to choose a company to carry out the work at its first meeting in March, according to Mayor Jeff Mutter.
Costs for the project, which involves a company inspecting properties over several months, are projected at $500,000 in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The town is currently waiting for bids to be submitted, but the cost is typically calculated between $30.50 and $32 per parcel, according to a presentation by Mutter during a recent joint meeting. With 15,000 parcels in town, it’s reasonable to expect that the cost will be $500,000.
In a typical revaluation, about one-third of properties see values go up, one-third see values go down, and one-third stay about the same.
Revaluations are critical to the property tax system, said town officials, as they are intended to bring all property as close to 100 percent full and fair market value as possible, which is equitable to all taxpayers and updates the tax base of the municipality.
The state mandates statistical revaluations every three years, where trends are analyzed based on home sales and other factors. Full revaluations involve much more in-depth analysis of improvements to a home.
The revaluation will determine property values effective on Dec. 31, 2022.
According to specifications for companies bidding on the job, all contractor field personnel will carry suitable identification cards, and all vehicles used will be registered with the town. The contractor will maintain an office at Town Hall from the commencement of work to the conclusion of public hearings for residents who appeal values.
Work is to start no later than May 1.
The contractor is also obligated to help the tax assessor with a public relations campaign to make sure taxpayers understand the purpose, benefits and procedures of the revaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.