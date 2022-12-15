CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Town Council last week passed a resolution adopting the town’s Community Recovery Fund Spending Plan, while postponing adoption of a small business grant relief program that will be part of it, amid questions to be resolved.

Councilor Scott Schmitt was the primary proponent behind the delay on the small business grants, later saying the intent is still to push $500,000 of $10.54 million in total American Rescue Plan Act funds to town businesses, but questions such as who is eligible or what expenses will be eligible are still to be determined.

