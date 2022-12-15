CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Town Council last week passed a resolution adopting the town’s Community Recovery Fund Spending Plan, while postponing adoption of a small business grant relief program that will be part of it, amid questions to be resolved.
Councilor Scott Schmitt was the primary proponent behind the delay on the small business grants, later saying the intent is still to push $500,000 of $10.54 million in total American Rescue Plan Act funds to town businesses, but questions such as who is eligible or what expenses will be eligible are still to be determined.
“We want to get it to as many business owners as possible, but identifying them and their losses presents a challenge,” he said Tuesday.
As proposed, businesses would receive a grant after demonstrating revenue loss due to the COVID pandemic.
Much of the discussion at the Dec. 7 council meeting related to the timeframe when businesses had to be open to be eligible, with Schmitt questioning the requirement that they be headquartered in Cumberland as of July 1, 2022. Schmitt said it seems to make more sense to have dual dates of between April 1, 2020, when life ground to a halt, and July of 2022, and Mutter questioned what would happen to businesses that opened later in 2020. Schmitt then said it seems a business should have had a base to lose revenue from going into the pandemic to qualify.
Mutter said a committee should decide whether businesses are compliant after suffering a COVID financial loss.
Schmitt also questioned whether a two-thirds vote of a three-member committee made up of representatives from the council, mayor and Planning Board would kill an application, and Mutter said the intention would be for it to be unanimous. Applications would first have to be deemed compliant by the town’s consultant on the ARPA funds.
Ultimately, the council agreed with Mutter’s statement that there were just too many questions to sort through to approve the grant program last week, tabling the measure for two weeks, and Schmitt volunteered to work with the administration to sort through issues.
“Let’s get it right,” Mutter agreed.
He said he doesn’t want this to be “a big bureaucratic lift,” with companies having 45 days to apply for grants of up to $10,000 (he’s open to the suggestion of 60 days as well), giving plenty of time for a full review of applications.
The mayor said he could see the town’s Economic Development Commission being revived to help sift through applications, and he would want his appointment to be from that board.
On the larger ARPA spending plan approved by the council, Mutter assured members that it will be a living document that can be amended any time. For instance, the town is pursuing various grants that they’re optimistic about, he said, so some of what’s in the plan now could instead be paid for through grants down the road.
The spending plan approved by the council last week, in addition to the $500,000 in small business grants, calls for:
• Spending on five projects to address ongoing public health crises, including establishment of the Office of Community Health Engagement in the old Amaral building/post office near Town Hall ($625,000), purchase of direct patient care equipment ($342,500), personal protective equipment for paramedics ($60,000), funding for domestic violence victim support ($130,000), and installation of CDC-compliant ventilation systems ($300,000).
• $125,000 to the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry over four years.
• $350,000 for improvements to the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, including a swimming pool or outdoor recreation and sports facilities and a playground.
• $500,000 toward repair and renovation of playgrounds.
• $900,000 toward public parks improvement, particularly the new recreational and event center planned at Diamond Hill Park.
• $500,000 toward the Abbott Street Wastewater Pumping Station replacement.
• $750,000 toward sidewalk installation and restoration.
• $900,000 to drainage improvements within the Pawtucket Water Supply Board watershed in Cumberland to reduce excessive runoff that threatens the public drinking supply, and improvements within the industrial park.
• $500,000 toward public health and safety communication system improvements.
• $500,000 toward school security improvements.
• $500,000 in assistance to the Fire Department for purchase of needed equipment.
• $800,000 for the purchase of new DPW vehicles to reduce maintenance costs and down time.
• $900,000 to shore up the town’s Other Post-Employment Benefits accounts.
• And $20,000 toward administering of the ARPA funds.
There is another $687,851 in funds not yet allocated.
