CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Fire Committee will hold a series of public hearings on the fire district’s 2022-2023 operating budget starting on Thursday, May 19.
Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson said the department is requesting a 4 percent maximum allowable increase. The district continues to be in good shape, he said, and likely won’t need to use a tax anticipation note this year, but will err on the side of caution, especially with inflation causing the cost of everything from fuel and electricity to fire equipment to “skyrocket.”
Moving forward, he said, there are many needs to account for, including capital improvements and truck replacements. Requesting a 4 percent requested increase is considered fiscally prudent, he said, but the committee will ultimately decide on the budget.
The district has also reached a contract agreement with the Cumberland Professional Firefighters union, which will receive pay increases after foregoing them during tough financial times. Firefighters, like everyone else, are dealing with the rising cost of living, said Anderson.
Special Cumberland Fire Committee meetings are planned on the following dates, all at the Cumberland Senior Center in the Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road:
• On Thursday, May 19, starting at 7 p.m., a first public hearing will be held.
• On Tuesday, May 24, a second public hearing and first vote will be held, starting at 7 p.m.
• On Thursday, May 26, a final vote will take place, also at 7 p.m.
