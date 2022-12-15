CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department’s new state grant-funded body camera systems will have the technology to automatically turn on all body cameras within a certain geofence when an officer draws their weapon, including officers from other departments at the scene.
Police Chief Matthew Benson, presenting a proposal to enter a contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. for body cameras and tasers on Dec. 7, said the automated cameras would then show a potentially chaotic scene as it plays out from all different angles, leaving little question about what transpired.
An additional benefit, said Benson, is that officers in a high-stress situation where they would be pulling a gun should be focused entirely on the threat in front of them instead of worrying about turning the camera on. The automated feature would work hand in hand with the regular turning on of cameras in normal circumstances.
The Town Council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jeff Mutter and the Police Department to purchase up to 50 body-worn cameras over five years, bumping up an initial proposal of 45 cameras after hearing from Benson that the cost savings in place currently would go away and not account for potential growth in the department.
The department under the previous administration was seeking 39 cameras, and Benson said that lower number could have been due to the fact that the cameras weren’t being planned for the command staff who will now wear them, but he wasn’t part of the conversation.
The council revised the total to be spent from $446,640 to $500,000 on cameras, tasers, batteries, software and maintenance, with an annual payment of $100,000 instead of $89,328.
Under the Rhode Island Body-Worn Camera Program Grant, the town is approved to receive $68,250 annually from the grant, leaving $29,012 to now be funded out of the regular budget each of the five years. The five additional cameras and associated accessory bundles bumped the annual number from $19,286 to $29,012, or about $2,000 apiece.
All communities in the state are commencing body camera programs following statewide agreement on funding and process, including Smithfield, which at first had declined to participate in the grant program.
Axon, the company many communities are going with, will also upgrade the department’s “antiquated” taser supply, giving an $8,000 savings by buying back the old tasers, said Benson.
The artificial intelligence capability coming with the camera program will mean automated redaction of such things as children’s faces or driver information on a computer screen.
Axon has a five-year guarantee on all cameras and docks, and also provides training and implementation support, as well as an automatic “equipment refresh” every 2.5 years.
On the potential need for 50 cameras instead of 45, Benson said Cumberland continues to grow even as the number of officers has stayed stagnant, and town officials may want to leave their options open on adding more officers.
“Maybe now is the time to address that,” he told the council.
With two officers being added this week, and another four seats in the next academy, plus a waiver candidate, that would be 48 officers next year.
There are three potential retirements, he said, but those aren’t guaranteed, meaning he could be back next April looking for three more cameras at a higher price. He’s been told there will be a 4 percent compounded inflationary rate going forward for new models, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.