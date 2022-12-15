CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department’s new state grant-funded body camera systems will have the technology to automatically turn on all body cameras within a certain geofence when an officer draws their weapon, including officers from other departments at the scene.

Police Chief Matthew Benson, presenting a proposal to enter a contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. for body cameras and tasers on Dec. 7, said the automated cameras would then show a potentially chaotic scene as it plays out from all different angles, leaving little question about what transpired.

