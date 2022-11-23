CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland has already committed much of its $10.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Mayor Jeff Mutter told the Town Council last week, but at the recommendation of a consultant, the council will be asked to officially approve an overall plan.
The mayor, at the Nov. 16 Town Council meeting, said staff is finalizing a draft plan for helping small businesses in town with a portion of the ARPA funds – a plan to be finalized by the first meeting in December. If there’s something the council thinks should be part of the plan or changed since it was presented in draft form two months ago, said Mutter, that can be worked out.
Mutter said there is discussion about having small business grants in three different classes based on annual revenues, with smaller grant amounts for certain businesses, but he’s not sure that makes a lot of sense, and they may just have one application process and open application window for everyone.
The maximum grant would be $10,000, and the company would have to show that they suffered a loss during COVID, said Mutter.
“This is not going to be a cumbersome application process,” he said.
The application process also wouldn’t be a big window, he said, possibly 60 days.
Mutter said they’re also working on the actual execution of the process, including who would make the determination on grants.
“You want it to be equitable without any thought of favoritism,” he said.
While it’s probably impossible to remove all potential questioning, he said, that’s the goal. He said they may utilize their ARPA consultants and have an internal mechanism as well.
The town may go with “up to or not to exceed” language on the grant amounts, said Mutter, and will also likely have an overall cap based on how many apply.
The overall ARPA spending plan, Mutter told the council last week, can be amended at any time. Officials have already made expenditures according to the draft plan, and entertained some items that don’t fit into the draft numbers, and they’ll forward all of that to council finance subcommittee Chairperson Tim Magill and his committee by the first council meeting in December.
There will be one or maybe two resolutions to go before the council, including one referencing money headed to the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry to respond to increasing demand for food.
The council will always have “a second bite of the apple” even with the approved plan in place, approving specific expenditures or the plan would have to be amended to fit something in, said Mutter.
Local business owner Ted Vecchio, of Dance Theatre of Rhode Island, told officials he’s happy to see the town getting closer to a resolution on structuring the program to help businesses so his family and others can apply.
He brought up Gotta Q Smokehouse and the planned closure of its restaurant on Mendon Road, saying he mentioned the town’s ARPA funds to the owners, but they indicated that it may be too late for them.
The company is now working on a new business model to move forward.
In a notice to customers, GottaQ’s Mike and Janice Strout described the profound impact COVID had on their business, as they lost about $1 million in food truck and festival revenue and were denied a share of billions of dollars that more connected businesses received.
“Although we have continued to operate it has been under great duress, never able to recover,” they said. “God always has a Plan for you, usually bigger and better than anything you can dream and his plan for us is no exception.”
They then announced the formation of two business initiatives, one a partnership with Seasons Corner Market to open in-store takeout locations serving ribs/wings/BBQ from locations that had been coffee vendors in the past, including one in North Providence.
They also will be partnering with Black restaurant in Woonsocket to add BBQ to the menu. That merger is expected to be complete by the first week of December.
