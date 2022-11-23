CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland has already committed much of its $10.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Mayor Jeff Mutter told the Town Council last week, but at the recommendation of a consultant, the council will be asked to officially approve an overall plan.

The mayor, at the Nov. 16 Town Council meeting, said staff is finalizing a draft plan for helping small businesses in town with a portion of the ARPA funds – a plan to be finalized by the first meeting in December. If there’s something the council thinks should be part of the plan or changed since it was presented in draft form two months ago, said Mutter, that can be worked out.

