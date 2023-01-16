PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management has announced that state beach season parking passes and gift certificates are available for the 2023 beach season. They are available for purchase online and are for resident, non-resident, or senior state beach season parking passes.

Beach passes and gift certificates may be purchased at the current state beach season parking rates for residents, non-residents, and seniors. Resident passes are $30, non-resident passes are $60, resident senior passes are $15, and non-resident senior passes are $30. When redeeming a gift certificate to purchase a resident or senior pass, the recipient must provide proof of residency and/or senior status to complete the purchase. The gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash value. Customers will be notified about approval of their season pass within seven to 10 business days. Please visit www.riparks.com/beachpass to purchase your state beach parking season pass.

