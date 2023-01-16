PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management has announced that state beach season parking passes and gift certificates are available for the 2023 beach season. They are available for purchase online and are for resident, non-resident, or senior state beach season parking passes.
Beach passes and gift certificates may be purchased at the current state beach season parking rates for residents, non-residents, and seniors. Resident passes are $30, non-resident passes are $60, resident senior passes are $15, and non-resident senior passes are $30. When redeeming a gift certificate to purchase a resident or senior pass, the recipient must provide proof of residency and/or senior status to complete the purchase. The gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash value. Customers will be notified about approval of their season pass within seven to 10 business days. Please visit www.riparks.com/beachpass to purchase your state beach parking season pass.
Season passes allow entry into parking lots at all eight of Rhode Island's state beaches: Charlestown Breachway, East Beach in Charlestown, East Matunuck in South Kingstown, Misquamicut in Westerly, Roger Wheeler, Scarborough North and South, and Salty Brine in Narragansett. However, it does not guarantee admission on high-capacity days or provide preference over other passes. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis at all locations. Resident and non-resident status are based solely upon the state in that the vehicle is registered. If you purchase a resident pass, your vehicle must be registered in Rhode Island. The only exception to this regulation is military personnel who are stationed in Rhode Island and provide proof or permanent duty papers. All others are required to purchase a non-resident pass. If the pass does not match the state registration status of the vehicle, the pass will be voided, and the occupants will be required to pay the day-use parking fee. Passes are non-transferable. A parking pass is tied to the specific vehicle.
A discounted senior citizen state beach season parking pass is available to individuals who are 65 or older. An eligible senior must be present in the vehicle and may be required to present identification as proof of age. If a senior is not present in the vehicle, the car will be required to pay the day-use parking fee. Season passes are non-refundable. Please make sure you purchase the correct pass based on your residency and/or age. More importantly, please do not wait until you plan to go to the beach to get your 2023 state beach season parking pass. This process takes a minimum of 24 hours during the summer months to verify residency as well as those who qualify for senior or military rates.
Please note that if you are purchasing a pass for a second vehicle, you will need to use a different email address. Only one email address can be used per vehicle.
For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov or follow on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.
