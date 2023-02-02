As rents, home prices, and inflation surged last year in a highly competitive real estate market, the FBI Boston Division warned the public about the risk of rental scams and the need to be cautious when posting and responding to rental properties and real-estate online.
That problem has persisted and even grown.
“We have seen a significant increase in the amount of money being lost by people who are desperate for a good deal. Scammers are cashing in on renters who need to act quickly for fear of missing out, and it’s costing consumers thousands of dollars, and in some cases, leaving them stranded,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, at the time.
One type of rental scam occurs when the victim has rental property advertised and is contacted by an interested party. Once the rental price is agreed to, the scammer forwards a check for the deposit on the rental property to the victim. The check is to cover housing expenses and is either written in excess of the amount required, with the scammer asking for the remainder to be remitted back, or written for the correct amount, but the scammer backs out of the rental agreement and asks for a refund. Since the banks do not usually place a hold on the funds, the victim has immediate access to them and believes the check has cleared. In the end, the check is found to be counterfeit, and the victim is held responsible by the bank for all losses.
Another type of scam involves real estate that is advertised online. The scammer duplicates postings from legitimate real estate websites and reposts these ads after altering them. The scammers often use the broker’s real name to create a fake e-mail, which gives the fraud more legitimacy. When the victim sends an e-mail through the classified ad website inquiring about the home, they receive a response from someone claiming to be the owner. The “owner” claims they’re unable to show the property without payment because they are either out of town or out of the country. If the victim is interested in renting the home, they are asked to send money and shortly thereafter the property is no longer available.
According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, which provides the public with a means of reporting internet-facilitated crimes, there has been a steady increase in losses reported by victims of real estate/rental scams in the last three or more years.
Nationwide, in 2021, 11,578 people reported losing $35 million due to these types of scams, a 64 percent increase from the previous year. In the Boston Division, 415 victims reported $13.4 million in losses, or a 27 percent jump. There were 42 victims in Rhode Island, and they lost a combined $1.4 million.
They note that the actual losses are most likely much higher because many people are hesitant to report that they were scammed.
As an example of a recent local scam, the FBI notes that an Idaho man was in the process of relocating to Rhode Island and responded to a Craigslist ad for a year-long rental in Narragansett. After securing a $21,756 advance from his employer, he wired that money to the “owner” and set up a time to gain access to the home. Prior to the meeting time, the man received a text canceling the meeting because the “owner” was in Chicago tending to his sick son. The man went to the home and was greeted by the actual property owner, who told him it was not a rental property, and he had not posted an online ad.
Do not wire funds to people you do not know, says the FBI, also offering the following advice:
Do not put money towards a house or apartment you have not seen.
Confirm the identity of the landlord by researching public records to find out who owns the property you are seeking to rent or purchase.
Do not fill out applications online until you have met directly with the property manager.
Know local rental prices.
Look for online reviews, references, and testimonials from past inhabitants.
Be wary if a potential tenant wants to rent property sight unseen.
Be wary if a potential renter says they are out of town and will send you a cashier’s check.
Be wary if a potential landlord says he is out of the country and wants the rent sent to a foreign account.
Do not accept overpayment for properties. If you receive a check for more than the specified amount, return it. Do not deposit it.
According to the FBI’s Boston Division, if you find yourself the target or victim of a rental scam, stop all contact immediately, and if you have already sent money, it is very important to report any transfer of funds to one’s financial institution and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.