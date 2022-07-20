Community conversation
Residents from North Providence and surrounding communities met at Lancellotta’s last Thursday for a Together RI community conversation.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation’s first Together RI community conversation since the pandemic, held at Lancellotta’s Banquet Restaurant, 1113 Charles St. in North Providence, last Thursday, July 14, drew some 50 people for good discussion, said organizers.

The event, featuring pasta, chicken, salad and chocolate ice cream, was again all about bringing the community together in the shared experience of Rhode Island, said R.I. Foundation CEO Neil Steinberg.

