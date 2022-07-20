NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation’s first Together RI community conversation since the pandemic, held at Lancellotta’s Banquet Restaurant, 1113 Charles St. in North Providence, last Thursday, July 14, drew some 50 people for good discussion, said organizers.
The event, featuring pasta, chicken, salad and chocolate ice cream, was again all about bringing the community together in the shared experience of Rhode Island, said R.I. Foundation CEO Neil Steinberg.
About 80 percent of attendees filled out the event’s questionnaire, giving mostly positive feedback and thoughtful answers, said Steinberg.
While none of these events are going to solve the pressing issues of the day, people come away from these events saying they have a better understanding of the issues and are more likely to get involved, he said. Many, he said, heard about the event in The Valley Breeze, and most are likely or very likely to recommend that others go to the next one. Everyone gets the chance to meet someone new, seated at tables of eight with others from town and the area.
“Whether it’s three tables or 23 tables, your action is at the table,” said Steinberg.
When someone goes on vacation, the people they ask to watch their house are their friends and neighbors, said Steinberg, not some random Twitter follower. These events are helping to restore connection as people have gotten away from meeting each other at the post office or grocery store, he said.
Participants in all events are asked what they believe Rhode Island’s greatest strengths are, and answers last week included the size of the state, hope, tourism, its strong higher education community, its shoreline, its friendliness, and its cultural diversity, among others.
Opportunities included growing small business and addressing challenges, and greatest challenges included gun violence, homelessness, taxes, food insecurity, transportation, and mental illness, and how to use federal funds to best meet needs.
Some who attended said they are more likely to get involved in something now, while others were just curious about what the event was all about.
Asked which issues seemed to crop up that didn’t appear as much previous to the pandemic, Steinberg said that three came to mind: the federal funds and using them wisely, addressing gun violence, and tackling the widespread problem of mental illness. Taxes, housing, transportation, small business, and education are always mainstays in the conversation regardless of time and place, he said. There’s also always the comment about someone’s uncle coaching their son in Little League.
“It was a fairly positive, hopeful crowd,” he said. Hope came up several times, as did pride in the town and state’s strengths, including fine Italian cuisine, its food bank, and its universities.
As things get closer to the election, he said, it will be interesting to see if the positivity continues.
Though people apply issues to the local level, on such issues as federal funding, education and transportation, these events really aren’t about addressing the traffic signal issue up the street, said Steinberg.
Speaking of food, Steinberg said he’s particularly looking forward to a future event at Wright’s Chicken Farm in Burrillville.
The Rhode Island Foundation’s next community dinner is, Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Chelo’s, 2225 Post Road, Warwick.
For readers with Rhode Island distance standards, the foundation will be back in the immediate area on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Firefighter’s Hall, 92 Printery St., Providence, and on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Hope Artiste Village, 999 Main St., Pawtucket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.