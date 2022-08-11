WOONSOCKET – Like many of Woonsocket’s older residents served by the Woonsocket Free Home Repair Program this summer, Antoinette Dufresne was overwhelmed with gratitude for volunteer efforts that went above and beyond.
On July 18, volunteers from across the country headed out into the community, their mission to repair the homes of 22 homeowners. They stayed in the city through July 22, painting, repairing decks, weatherizing homes, and many other tasks, all free of charge.
It was a wonderful help to so many of the city’s more vulnerable residents, said those who helped coordinate it.
Dufresne, a resident of 148 Bernon St. in Woonsocket, has been blind for about 15 years due originally to the effects of an illness, and though she’s learned to get around and live her life, even using a device to read The Breeze each week, less routine activities are far more difficult.
She says life in general is still wonderful despite her blindness.
After she became blind, Dufresne said The Carroll Center for the Blind in Newton, Mass., was a lifesaver, teaching her how to get around city streets by listening to the traffic and other critical activities she would need to learn to stay living on her own. She said there’s a science to it if someone crosses in a certain direction, completely protecting the blind person and ensuring that if there is a crash, it will only be between the drivers of the vehicles.
Dufresne said the young people among the 225 Christian volunteers in the group did far more than she ever expected, completing one house project.
“I expected everything to be good, but not like this,” she told The Breeze, saying she couldn’t believe how polite and hardworking the young people were as they moved from one project to another without swearing or being rude. They not only did simple tasks such as repairing towel racks, she said, but even fixed the ceiling where water from a toilet upstairs had dripped down and caused damage.
“Everything was strictly work for them,” she said, helping their leaders maintain complete control of the effort while still having fun and not getting distracted by phones or wandering away to joke with friends.
“I’m telling you, it was amazing,” she said of the six young people who came to her house to help her. “It was strictly business and they listened to exactly how to do something.”
Dufresne said she wishes communities such as Woonsocket would start more programs such as this to help young people find purpose, learn beneficial life lessons, and give back to their communities instead of getting into trouble or staring at screens.
Dufresne laughed as she recalled how one of the volunteers had paint on her back and it was revealed that another volunteer had accidentally walked into her with his paint brush.
Dufresne said she’s in the process of sending thank you notes to all of the young people who helped her with repairs to her home.
The July repair program launched at 8 a.m. on Monday morning, July 18, with the volunteers piling into the gym at Hamlet Middle School after spending their first night sleeping on the floor of a middle school classroom. The group was then welcomed by representatives from Group Cares, the nonprofit organization that coordianted their experience in Woonsocket, and by Meg Rego of NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, the local nonprofit coordinating the efforts.
This year marks the fourth time that NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley has partnered with an interdenominational Christian nonprofit, Group Cares, to provide these free home repairs for homeowners and their families. With the pandemic disrupting programming in 2020 and 2021, representatives from the organization said they were thrilled to welcome back this needed support to the city. Many of the home repair recipients had been waiting for the work since they initially applied in 2019.
“Home repairs are expensive, and current inflation and rising interest rates have made many necessary repairs out of reach for so many local homeowners. We’re grateful for the commitment of these young adults from across the country who have volunteered their time and money to support these 22 Woonsocket residents” said Paula Rezendes, project manager for NWBRV.
“These are really remarkable young people,” said Tim Gilmour, of Group Mission Trips. “Each one is actually paying for the privilege of working with your community. Workcamp registration fees are used to cover our costs for food, insurance, and building materials.” Each Workcamper contributed $486 to take part in the week.
Mike Krantz, missions developer for Group Cares, said, “these are really incredible young people. They are inspired by their faith and use that inspiration to carry out good works in communities all across the country, including your community here in Woonsocket.”
He thanked the program staff at NWBRV for their work coordinating with the families and setting up this year’s camp.
Over the course of the week, volunteers will “collectively contribute 6,075 hours of volunteer labor, with a total economic impact to the community of $177,207,” said Rego, director of resource development and communications for NWBRV, according to the Independent Sector’s value of volunteer time.
There are considerable economic benefits associated with the program. Many of the 22 home repair projects include exterior paint jobs, adding railings, and repairing outdoor porches. Those types of improvements have been shown to increase property values, especially when improvements are made in a concentrated area. In terms of immediate benefits, great effort was made to purchase the supplies for the home repairs from local establishments and the 225 volunteers bought gasoline, food, and other items from local restaurants and businesses on their “free evening” on July 20, when they explored the city for six hours.
While the majority of home repair recipients were concentrated in the Fairmount neighborhood, efforts stretched across the entire city.
For more on NWBRV, visit www.neighborworksbrv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.