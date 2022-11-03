WOONSOCKET – Interim Mayor Daniel Gendron this week announced that after many years of sitting vacant, the former middle school at 357 Park Place was sold on Oct. 28 to 357 Park Place LLC, an affiliate of the Goldman Group LLC, a real estate investment, development, and management company based out of Boston.

The selling price, as agreed to by the council in June when members approved a purchase and sale agreement, was $1 million, minus customary broker and other miscellaneous fees. The Goldman Group plans to redevelop the property into market-rate residential housing, with some residential amenities such as a gym, said Gendron this week.

