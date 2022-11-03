WOONSOCKET – Interim Mayor Daniel Gendron this week announced that after many years of sitting vacant, the former middle school at 357 Park Place was sold on Oct. 28 to 357 Park Place LLC, an affiliate of the Goldman Group LLC, a real estate investment, development, and management company based out of Boston.
The selling price, as agreed to by the council in June when members approved a purchase and sale agreement, was $1 million, minus customary broker and other miscellaneous fees. The Goldman Group plans to redevelop the property into market-rate residential housing, with some residential amenities such as a gym, said Gendron this week.
The sale of this long vacant property was made possible, he said, after the council “made the wise decision to engage a professional real estate brokerage firm, Keller Williams Commercial,” which has successfully marketed and sold several pieces of surplus city property for redevelopment purposes including the former Ayotte Field, 777 Providence St., 80 Hamlet Ave, and 38 Burnside Ave.
“Not only does this sale provide the city with close to $1 million of unbudgeted funding, but it sets us up for an exciting new redevelopment project,” Gendron said in a news release. “We look forward to working with the Goldman Group in a constructive manner in support of their redevelopment plans and I want to thank Solicitor John DeSimone and the city’s law department for closing on this important transaction.”
The 1915 building and three-acre property it sits on has had a tumultuous recent history since middle school students moved into new buildings in 2010, including numerous requests for proposals over the years.
In 2019, local officials traded criticisms over the project after the Tai-O Group missed deadlines that ultimately resulted in a contract’s collapse. The developer said at the time that he was surprised to return from a business trip and find that his residential project had been reported as dead.
In 2016, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt had sought to enter an agreement with the Hawthorne Group of Chicago to develop a $50 million retiree community, criticizing council members when they rejected her plan for an agreement with that developer in favor of a $25 million project with Tai-O. Comments from the council at the time focused on a desire to do things differently and attract a younger generation to the city
Baldelli-Hunt said this week that Hawthorne was flexible on plans for the project and had an extensive experience with “beautiful structures” across the country. He had an incredible design, she said, including a vertical harvest component.
“They (the council) came in, they stopped the deal, said we need to let everybody have a bite at the apple,” she said.
The project from the Tai-O Group faced delays as developer Louis Yip sought extensions on the sale of the building amid rising costs. The council voted unanimously in the fall of 2018 to sell the building for less than half of what the city is getting today, at $470,000.
Yip sought several concessions prior to the demise of that project. The developer had blamed delays in part on high turnover in the Woonsocket Planning Department since he’d first proposed the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.