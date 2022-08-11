WOONSOCKET – When electricity was recently shut off at The Gym LLC for non-payment, members worked out by lantern light for weeks. A member dubbed those days as “The Gym Unplugged.”

Now, amid a very successful GoFundMe that has raised enough money to keep The Gym at 2168 Diamond Hill Road open, owner Judy Sullivan says unplugged gym days, which members were so good about in a pinch, will likely be the norm for a while as the company looks to rebuild its membership post-pandemic.

