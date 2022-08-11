WOONSOCKET – When electricity was recently shut off at The Gym LLC for non-payment, members worked out by lantern light for weeks. A member dubbed those days as “The Gym Unplugged.”
Now, amid a very successful GoFundMe that has raised enough money to keep The Gym at 2168 Diamond Hill Road open, owner Judy Sullivan says unplugged gym days, which members were so good about in a pinch, will likely be the norm for a while as the company looks to rebuild its membership post-pandemic.
The Gym, which serves clients from all over the area, has struggled to find its way back after the pandemic, says Sullivan, but its wonderful members are assisting in the fight, raising $16,100 as of Tuesday morning through a GoFundMe fundraiser to keep it afloat, an action she said she is eternally grateful for. Without that money, said Sullivan, The Gym would likely have shut down, as she was putting her own money toward the electric bill.
About $9,000 of the total funds raised will go straight to the electric bill, said Sullivan, and while the total won’t be enough to keep The Gym afloat long-term, it’s a reprieve as they try to get people back and wait on the next big increase in electric costs.
“We’re trying to build ourselves back up,” she said. “This is great to keep us going for a while,” she added, but they’ve got to figure out other ways to get people back to achieve sustainable membership levels. “We need some members.”
The membership, she said, is now a quarter of what it was before the pandemic. It’s hard running a fitness business to begin with, said Sullivan, but competing with constant restrictions and people becoming accustomed to being at home, many investing in Pelotons or other modes of exercise, it is nearly impossible. There were three months where they were shut down completely, she said, followed by more than a year of extensive restrictions, including very unpopular masking indoors. Schedules were shortened due to a lack of members, and changed hours wreaked havoc on people’s lives, she said.
While she understood the need to treat the pandemic as the devastating thing that it was and have restrictions, said Sullivan, the inconsistency between how big-box retailers were treated and what small business owners were forced to do didn’t seem fair. If any business is essential, she said, it’s a gym where people can stay healthy and strong.
Numbers are slowly picking back up again a bit this month, she said, and she’s hoping people will see the fundraising efforts and other events and
Member Kate Hardenbergh organized the online fundraiser.
“Have you ever walked into somewhere and felt right at home? That is how all the members at The Gym LLC feel when they walk through the doors,” she wrote. “As for everyone, the last two-plus years have hit us all hard in many ways, but one thing that has remained a constant is the love and support of the community at The Gym LLC.”
For most members, she said, “it was exactly what we needed to survive a global pandemic, and the thought of losing that is devastating. We all stuck together through some of the craziest times we have experienced, and none of us would like to see that place we call home close.”
She noted how Sullivan, the general chairperson of Autumnfest, has donated countless times to such events as Autumnfest, the George Nasuti Foundation, Women’s Lunch Place, the Milk Fund, Three Squares New England, and other charity events.
The Gym is a place where members learn to be better versions of themselves, she said.
Find the fundraiser for The Gym LLC by searching for that name on GoFundMe.com.
