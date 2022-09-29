Severe drought over the summer significantly impacted local apple crops for those farms that don’t have full irrigation, says John Polseno, of Scituate Nursery Farm & Greenhouses.
“We’re loaded with apples,” said Polseno, but some apples, such as Mac or Gala varieties, are already dropping due to excessive summer heat and dry weather. “Come right away, and don’t drag your feet.”
This won’t be the best year for this fourth-generation family business, said Polseno, but it will be better if people get out early for pick-your-own season. Some apples are smaller, he said, but there are still plenty of big ones.
“We’ll do OK, certainly no home run,” he told The Valley Breeze.
Orchards on full irrigation are in a much different position, said Polseno, though he said he’s grateful for a previous grant, delivered by Dan McKee when he was lieutenant governor, to add well capacity at the farm and allow them to do some irrigation, including the farm’s pumpkins. The limited irrigation also helps with the farm’s plentiful mums, he said.
Jason Macari, new owner of Phantom Farms in Cumberland, said prices were kept the same this year, though when newer apple varieties come out, those prices go up a bit. The farm has not seen price increases like others, he noted.
The crop this year is not the same as last year’s bumper crop of big juicy apples developed with lots of rainwater, Macari said, but it’s still a really good crop, even if the apples themselves are generally smaller.
Phantom Farms does some irrigation, he said, but the pond dried up this year.
Pumpkins and mums are unaffected, added Macari.
“We’re ready to roll,” he said, telling The Breeze that one thing the farm will do differently this year is to add its famous pies and some ice cream offerings to the existing apple crisp stand.
“We’re just trying to have fun with it,” he said.
Allison Molis, co-owner at Jaswell’s Farm on Swan Road in Smithfield, which supplies cider to Scituate Nursery and other area farms, said the farm’s apple crops are in great shape due to being able to irrigate, though it was sometimes a challenge to keep up. Harvest did move up about a week due to this year’s lack of rain, she said.
Jaswell’s starts with pick-your-own apples on Labor Day weekend, said Molis, and is back open for that popular activity, and inside shopping service, after two years with limited capacity and curbside pickup.
“We’re trying to get back to pre-pandemic,” said Molis. She added that they were fortunate as a hands-on industry that’s not based in technology to have a great customer base that was so supportive over those two years and “maintained traditions even though we had to change things up.”
“I wish everyone had that attitude,” she said.
Pumpkin picking is back in late September, as is the concession stand with such offerings as apple crisp and cider.
Darcy Muir, of Northland Farm & Garden Center, said prices for squash and pumpkins is up somewhat due to the cost of transportation, but not significantly, and the situation hasn’t being exacerbated by the summer drought.
One product that’s grown increasingly popular over the past couple of years has been tri-color mums, she said, adding diverse color to porch décor.
Pat Erickson, manager at Attleboro Farms, said fall decorating in general has gotten huge, with Halloween now seeming to rival Christmas in terms of what people are putting into it, starting as early as Labor Day. Prices aren’t up a lot on gourds and pumpkins, she said, with no supply issues at all.
White pumpkins are all the rage right now, said Erickson, with people loving how they pair with such items as purple asters.
One item that has seen a substantial price increase is in cornstalks for decoration, said Erickson, with more limited supply due to drought and more demand.
According to Erickson, business this time of year is comparable to the very busy spring season, helped by the heightened interest in all things fall and Halloween.
A popular deal at Attleboro Farms is the fall bundle, said Erickson, which includes two mums, two sugar pumpkins, one bundle of cornstalks, and a half-bale of straw for $37.99.
Editor’s note: There’s been a solid joke making the rounds on Twitter. You’re welcome in advance.
“The #1 cause of death in New Englanders is overheating while apple picking in brown boots and a flannel shirt when it’s 85° in September.”
