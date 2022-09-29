Severe drought over the summer significantly impacted local apple crops for those farms that don’t have full irrigation, says John Polseno, of Scituate Nursery Farm & Greenhouses.

“We’re loaded with apples,” said Polseno, but some apples, such as Mac or Gala varieties, are already dropping due to excessive summer heat and dry weather. “Come right away, and don’t drag your feet.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.