Beach parking passes may be purchased in Rhode Island from opening day in May through September (Labor Day). Patrons must purchase a new pass each year.
Season beach parking passes may be purchased online anytime or in-person at the Scarborough State Beach Auxillary Lot (across the street from Scarborough North’s main lot on Burnside Avenue) on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from May through Aug. 19.
Beach entrances accept cash or credit cards only for daily parking fees. If you plan to pay with cash or credit, have your payment method ready as you pull up to the attendant to keep traffic moving.
Gift Certificates may be redeemed on weekdays for a season beach pass only.
Patrons must purchase a new pass each year. Season passes allow entry into parking lots at all eight of Rhode Island’s state beaches: Charlestown Breachway, East Beach in Charlestown, East Matunuck in South Kingstown, Misquamicut in Westerly, Roger Wheeler, Scarborough North and South, and Salty Brine in Narragansett. Note: The open season for amenities at Scarborough South State Beach is dependent on current seasonal staffing levels and may differ from other state beaches. New fees are in effect at Misquamicut State Beach.
Resident Fees:
Season Pass: $30
Daily: M-F $6; $10 at Misquamicut
Sat/Sun/Holidays $7; $15 at Misquamicut
Non-Resident Fees:
Season Pass: $60
Daily: M-F $12; $20 at Misquamicut
Sat/Sun/Holidays: $14; $30 at Misquamicut
Senior Resident Fees:
Season Pass: $15
Daily: M-F $3 | Sat/Sun/Holidays $3.50
Senior Non-Resident Fees:
Season Pass: $30
Daily: M-F $6 | Sat/Sun/Holidays: $7
Parking at state beaches no longer requires a physical pass. Instead, your vehicle’s license plate will serve as your credential to enter state beach parking lots. Beach attendants use hand-held devices to scan the front license plate for information, and anyone who buys their pass online or before heading to the beach can use express lanes for quick entry. Simply go to https://riparks.com/beach-passes.php and fill out the form to create your beach parking pass account.
Here are some answers to a trio of frequently asked questions:
Does a daily pass allow me to park at multiple state beaches in a single day?
No. A daily pass allows you entry into one beach parking lot for the day. It does not allow you to visit multiple locations in a single day for the same cost. However, a season pass does allow multiple entries in a single day.
Can I purchase a season pass at beach entrances?
No, season passes are not sold at beach entrances, as the state is working to reduce traffic and wait times.
I need technical assistance buying my pass online. Who can help me?
If you have questions or need assistance, please call RI Parks at (401) 667-6200 (M-F 8:30 AM – 4 PM) or LAZ at ribeaches@lazparking.com.
