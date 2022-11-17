With food and fuel prices soaring and many residents of the Blackstone Valley sometimes forced to choose between a full stomach or paying to keep the heat on, those in a position to help are being asked to make a difference this holiday season.
Food pantries across the area, from the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen in Pawtucket to New Beginnings in Woonsocket, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry in Cumberland to Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center in Pawtucket, are feeding more people than ever as more residents struggle to make ends meet, with wages often not keeping up with the cost of living.
Here is more about those four food centers:
New Beginnings of Woonsocket moved from All Saints Church to St. James Episcopal Church in the spring. The re-opening at St. James was stalled when they hit a snag in the renovation process, realizing they needed a larger range hood over the stove to serve the number of meals needed.
Jeanne Michon, executive director and head chef, has a mission to provide food to people in need in Woonsocket and surround areas. The nonprofit organization serves more than 300 people hot, hearty, and home-cooked meals four days per week. The goal is to feed the body, mind and spirit of each individual person.
The Pawtucket Soup Kitchen on Walcott Street in Pawtucket was founded by the late Ernie Marot in 1992, who took it upon himself to start delivering sandwiches out of his car to people on Barton Street.
Thirty years later, Director Adrienne Marchetti is the energizer bunny behind keeping the meals coming, seeing a sharp increase in monthly unduplicated meals as people are able to afford less at the grocery store.
Marchetti, who started here in 2010, said she plans to feed people until she is no longer able.
Volunteers at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry recently said that demand is through the roof, and they’re now asking the town of Cumberland to contribute federal relief funds to the cause.
Prior to COVID, the organization was serving about 400 families on one Saturday per month. That number has now doubled, served over two Saturdays monthly.
According to the volunteers who run the nonprofit, many people feel ashamed to go to a food pantry in their own community (please don’t feel that way, they add), and so they travel to a neighboring area where they won’t be recognized, so they serve food to many families from Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Woonsocket.
Located at 1 Angell Road in Cumberland, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry provides “high-quality foods and services to individuals and families in the northern Rhode Island area to sustain and enrich our neighbors in need so they can become as self-sufficient as possible and to improve their quality of life. It is a member agency of the R.I. Community Food Bank, and an all-volunteer, community-supported organization.
The pantry is considered an emergency food pantry, meaning it is not possible for it to provide all the food needed by those it serves, nor is that the intent. The food provided is to supplement other sources, to help with short-term need and help ensure an adequate, healthy diet for visitors
The Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center, 75 Benefit St. in Pawtucket, which will reopen for the holiday season on Nov. 7, is open the second, third and fourth week of the month, but closed the first full week and all major holidays.
The mission is to provide emergency food to people of no income and low income in the Blackstone Valley area (Pawtucket, Central Falls, Cumberland and Lincoln), providing a 10-day supply of food to those in need once per month. That includes meats, produce, bread products and non-perishable items. Applicants are interviewed to determine need. Qualification is based on family income, number of people in the household and any extenuating circumstances that may exist.
As a nonprofit organization, it seeks out grants and donations to pay for food and operating expenses. Partial funding is provided through Community Development Block Grants from the city of Pawtucket and the UWRI COVID-19 Response Fund.
Visit blackstone-valley-emergency-food-center.business.site for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.