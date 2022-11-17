Meeting the need
Real Pare, volunteer at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry in Cumberland, offloads boxes of food from the conveyor belt there prior to an October distribution event.

With food and fuel prices soaring and many residents of the Blackstone Valley sometimes forced to choose between a full stomach or paying to keep the heat on, those in a position to help are being asked to make a difference this holiday season.

Food pantries across the area, from the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen in Pawtucket to New Beginnings in Woonsocket, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry in Cumberland to Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center in Pawtucket, are feeding more people than ever as more residents struggle to make ends meet, with wages often not keeping up with the cost of living.

