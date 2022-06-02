CUMBERLAND – CumberlandFest 2022 will seek to build on the success and fun of last year’s event, say organizers, while also receiving some tweaks meant in part to help it stay true to its core mission of supporting local youth groups.
Members of the Cumberland Youth Activities Council say they’re pleased to announce that CumberlandFest 2022 will be held during the weekend of August 5-7 at Diamond Hill Park. Billed as the town’s biggest summer celebration for more than three decades, the event attracts more than 15,000 visitors annually.
Organizers promise that this year’s event will offer all of the attractions visitors expect. In addition to the giant midway of thrilling carnival rides, patrons will enjoy an expanded array of food trucks featuring ethnic foods, pastries and specialty items, an arts and crafts village at which local artisans display their wares, and northern Rhode Island’s largest fireworks display of the summer on Saturday night.
“We’ll have some surprises too,” said CumberlandFest Steering Committee Executive Director Jerry Schimmel. “We’ve got a terrific line-up of entertainers that will perform at our Beer & Wine Tent and acts that have a particular appeal for the young folks on the kid’s stage. All in all, we’re very excited about how things are shaping up to make this one of the best CumberlandFest events yet.”
During its 30-year history CumberlandFest has raised more than $1 million in support of youth activities in Cumberland.
“As most of our publicity efforts involve hyping the event itself, many of our patrons may be unaware that CumberlandFest was first established as a fundraising vehicle of the Cumberland Youth Activities Council,” said Alan Neville, CYAC board chairperson and CumberlandFest marketing chairperson. “This year, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Friend level sponsorships are available, and we are hopeful that faithful past sponsors, as well as new contributors, will come forward to support us.”
Businesses that wish to become CumberlandFest sponsors are encouraged to visit www.cumberlandfest.org for more information or email Neville at abneville@verizon.net
Neville told The Breeze that they were thrilled with last year’s weather and turnout, saying the attractions all worked out well. They’re planning to repeat all of those features, he said, and are also contemplating some new ones.
The hope is that Rockwell Amusements will add some new rides to the Midway, knowing how popular they are with young people, he said. Last year’s move to take entertainment under the beer and wine tent also proved to be a smart one, he said, and will be repeated. They’re also planning to bring back the kids’ stage and professional wrestling. An expensive event to run, said Neville, CumberlandFest will also need to bring back its gate fee this year, though the exact amount will be decided in the future after costs such as fireworks, which the town funded last year, become clearer.
Organizers are reminding the community that the success of CumberlandFest depends on contributions from scores of area businesses and the time and talent commitment of hundreds of volunteers. In addition to the commitment and engagement of a critical group of Steering Committee volunteers, a large group of helpers is needed to do everything from overseeing the front gate, to handling event accounting, to assisting guests to parking spaces, arranging for event infrastructure support, and guiding visitors to event attractions and services.
“CumberlandFest has been a completely volunteer-run operation since its inception in 1991,” said CumberlandFest Community Chairperson Mike Crawley. “And those who have given of their time, energy and talents are to be commended for their dedication.”
Organizers say that it will take nearly 1,000 hours of volunteer effort to ensure a successful event, and people are still needed to cover vital functions.
CumberlandFest draws volunteers from the youth organizations that benefit from the financial proceeds of the event and from the community at large. Youth organizations interested in volunteering, or individuals willing to give a few hours of their time to help with event tasks such as set-up, event logistics and take-down may sign up at www.cumberlandfest.org or by calling Crawley at 401-651-4404 or emailing him at mcrawley@cumberlandri.org.
Youth organizations will earn $20 in contributions for every volunteer hour expended by one of their group during the event. Neville said it’s always a balancing act between creating an amazing event and generating income for youth groups. CumberlandFest has never had a paid employee, he noted.
The goal is to get enough volunteers that no one aside from core committee members have to work more than four to six hours over the weekend, said Neville. Every nonprofit has trouble getting volunteers, he said, but new Cumberland High School Athletic Director Marty Crowley has been very helpful working with Crawley to engage youth teams in the effort. There are also a couple of scouting organizations participating, he said, but the need is still there to attract more adult volunteers from the wider Cumberland community.
During the events of the past two years, youth groups were guaranteed $10 for each volunteer hour contributed, and then a second wave of grants was given based on organizers’ discretion. This year’s event will bring $20 per volunteer hour, he said, “and that will be it.” Hopefully that will inspire more volunteerism among the youth groups that benefit, he said. If CumberlandFest generates enough money, he said, perhaps they can find other ways to support groups.
